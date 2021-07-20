LOS ANGELES, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cleantech Nonprofit Earthshot Announces New Platform & Launch of Video Game Concept in Collaboration with Celebrity Chef Ron Duprat
Programming Designed to Influence and Inspire a Greener Future for All
Today, Earthshot, a disruptive 501c3 non-profit inspiring climate change action, announced their updated platform to change the narrative on climate change in addition to the launch of a video game concept in collaboration with Bravo's Top Chef contestant, Chef Ron Duprat. This update ties into the organization's ultimate goal of presenting people with a positive vision of the future using exciting new cleantech as the base, and inspiring people to act to battle climate change.
Earthshot was created to raise awareness and as a call to action around the issue of climate change. Earthshot co-founders Mark Bernstein and Bob Wyman saw a need to adjust the narrative on climate change, noting the statistic that about 40% of Americans don't believe climate change is human caused and since almost one half don't think climate change will impact them personally they won't see the need to do anything to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Earthshot plans to create a more environmentally-conscious next generation with the help of its board members who are all leaders in their fields.
"I'm thrilled to be able to launch Earthshot's new platform. There has never been a better time to influence young people through immersive experiences and video games as Americans engage with digital experiences now more than ever," said Mark Bernstein, co-founder of Earthshot. "We will continue to make people see that cleantech is cool through Earthshot's work."
The organization plans to promote their cleantech content by launching an immersive experience that can be brought to people around the country since Gen Zr's prefer to 'touch' rather then just see or listen, as well as video game programming, because over 65% of American adults have reported they engage with gaming experiences on a regular basis. The World's First Chef game concept is the first of a series of games the company plans to develop and more information can be accessed via Earthshot's website: https://www.earthshot.us
"It's an honor and privilege to promote sustainability and cleantech through First Chef. I look forward to seeing the impact that this game will have on future generations in regards to the overall narrative change on the importance of climate awareness," said Chef Ron Duprat on the game launch.
About:
Earthshot, based out of Los Angeles, is a collaborative effort among many experienced practitioners in the fields of environment, energy, and gaming. Earthshot was founded in 2021 by Bob Wyman and Mark Bernstein, who have been working on cleantech projects together for over a decade. To learn more visit: https://www.earthshot.us
