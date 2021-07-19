NEW YORK, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Clear Imaging Research, LLC ("Clear Imaging"), an image and video technology research and licensing company, announced adding five of the world's largest camera manufacturers as licensees of its patent portfolio. The license provides a worldwide, non-exclusive license to Clear Imaging's patented inventions in digital cameras and other imaging devices.
"We are pleased to add some of the world's leading manufacturers of cameras and other imaging products to the list of our licensees" said Fatih Ozluturk, CEO of Clear Imaging Research. "The agreement also validates our patient and principled approach to licensing our patented inventions. We will continue our efforts to add more companies as licensees in the near term."
About Clear Imaging Research
Clear Imaging Research has been creating digital imaging solutions that aim to improve, enhance, and correct digital images and video for well over fifteen years. We have created innovative and practical solutions to long-standing technical challenges impacting digital cameras and smartphones more than a decade ahead of market adoption. The company continues to invent and license imaging solutions in the consumer electronics industry that directly improve users experience and help to capture important moments and create lasting memories.
Clear Imaging Research Contact:
Fatih Ozluturk / John Garland
Email: fatih@clear-imaging.com, jgarland@clear-imaging.com
+1 212-993-6258
Media Contact
Fatih Ozluturk, Clear Imaging Research, +1 5166038383, fatih@clear-imaging.com
SOURCE Clear Imaging Research