SAN CARLOS, Calif., Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Clear Labs, a leader in providing fully automated, next-generation sequencing (NGS) platforms for turnkey diagnostics, is announcing that Clear Safety Salmonella has been approved by the National Poultry Improvement Plan (NPIP) for interim use in the detection of Salmonella. Established in the 1930s to provide a cooperative federal-state-industry mechanism for controlling certain poultry diseases, NPIP focuses on the integration of new diagnostic technologies to support the improvement of poultry and poultry products throughout the country. NPIP is part of the United States Department of Agriculture's (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) and aims to safeguard the health of the nation's agricultural resources.
"For food-borne illnesses, like Salmonella, faster and more insightful results are critical for maintaining flock health and safety of food products, as well as operational efficiency," said Dr. Ramin Khaksar, Chief Scientific Officer at Clear Labs. "The approval from NPIP is a big validation for the power and promise of our platform that focuses on timely detection providing deeper insights. This accreditation is a major milestone for Clear Labs and we see this as the beginning of a fruitful partnership with the USDA that will help improve food safety worldwide."
Clear Labs is widely recognized as a pioneer in fully automated NGS-based food safety for Salmonella and Listeria detection. The Clear Safety™ platform leverages the power of its automated and intelligent next-generation sequencing platform to replace PCR, culturing, and antigen-based methods to not only validate pathogen presence, but also provide simultaneous deeper characterization, such as serotyping or strain typing. Clear Labs helps companies gain greater operational awareness and leverages its turnkey NGS food safety testing platform to protect brands and ensure consumer safety.
With Clear Safety, users can efficiently perform root cause analysis more quickly, reducing costs and ultimately, reinventing the way food is tested and analyzed before it's consumed by millions of people each day.
About Clear Labs
Clear Labs harnesses the power of next-generation sequencing (NGS) to simplify complex diagnostics for clinical and applied markets. By creating a fully automated platform that brings together DNA sequencing, robotics and cloud-based analytics, Clear Labs democratizes genomics applications to deliver increased clarity. Clear Labs' turnkey platform accelerates outcomes and improves accuracy - from food-borne pathogens to infectious diseases, including SARS-CoV-2. With a novel approach, Clear Labs is helping the world better understand, track and mitigate tomorrow's novel pathogens.
About The National Poultry Improvement Plan
The National Poultry Improvement Plan was established in the early 1930's to provide a cooperative industry, state, and federal program through which new diagnostic technology can be effectively applied to the improvement of poultry and poultry products throughout the country. The development of the NPIP was initiated to eliminate Pullorum Disease caused by Salmonella pullorum which was rampant in poultry and could cause upwards of 80% mortality in baby poultry. The program was later extended and refined to include testing and monitoring for Salmonella typhoid, Salmonella enteritidis, Mycoplasma gallisepticum, Mycoplasma synoviae, Mycoplasma meleagridis, and Avian Influenza. In addition, the NPIP currently includes commercial poultry, turkeys, waterfowl, exhibition poultry, backyard poultry, and game birds. The technical and management provisions of the NPIP have been developed jointly by Industry members and State and Federal officials. These criteria have established standards for the evaluation of poultry with respect to freedom from NPIP diseases.
Media Contact
