GREENVILLE, S.C., March 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Clear Touch®, a leading provider of multi-touch, interactive flat panels and software for education and business, was awarded a Silver Stevie® Award in the Sales Growth Achievement of the Year in the 14th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service.
The awards are presented by the Stevie Awards, which organizes several of the world's leading business awards shows including the prestigious International Business Awards® and the Stevie Awards for Great Employers.
More than 2,600 organizations from 48 nations, companies of all sizes and in virtually every industry, were nominated and evaluated in this year's competition. Finalists were determined by the average scores of more than 180 professionals worldwide, working in seven specialized judging committees.
"As a company, Clear Touch has been awarded the Inc. 5000 and is listed as one of the fastest-growing companies in South Carolina. While those awards honored the company's overall growth, we are thrilled that our sales team has been specifically recognized with this Stevie Award," said West Martin, Vice President of Sales of Clear Touch. "Our global team believes in our product, and that belief fuels our passion for service. When our team makes a sale, our job is just beginning. From presale conversations to post-sale service, we go the distance by remembering that every customer interaction is an opportunity to exceed expectations."
The Clear Touch Sales team accomplishments noted in the Stevie Award include:
- The team attended over 125 trade shows in 2019
- Sales exhibited a 78% increase in the number of units sold in the U.S. in 2019
- As of December 2019, Clear Touch products have now been sold in every state
- Percentage growth in the international market in 2019 is up by 354%
Maggie Gallagher, president of the Stevie Awards, commented, "All Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie winners should be proud of the work they did over the past 18 months to be recognized by the judges. They should also be proud of how well they effectively communicated those achievements to the judges."
ABOUT CLEAR TOUCH
Founded in 2012, Clear Touch is a forward-thinking technology provider named to the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing companies two years in a row and recognized as one of South Carolina's 25 Fastest Growing Companies. U.S. owned and operated, Clear Touch is also a winner of multiple Tech & Learning Best of Show awards for its innovative products. The company's commitment to its customers, the reliability of its products, and its industry-leading innovation have paved the way for consistent growth. Clear Touch develops products for education, business, and government, including multi-touch interactive panels, software suites, and accessories. Clear Touch is also a reseller of Clear Digital™ products, including LED video walls, interactive podiums, and mobile display signage.
About The Stevie Awards
Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 nominations each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at www.StevieAwards.com.
