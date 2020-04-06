GREENVILLE, S.C., April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Clear Touch®, a leading provider of multi-touch, interactive flat panels and software for education and business, was recognized as part of The Financial Times' inaugural list of The Americas' Fastest Growing Companies 2020. This prestigious award is presented by The Financial Times and Statista Inc.
FT's The Americas' Fastest Growing Companies list comprises the enterprises that contribute most heavily to economic growth in North America, Central America, and South America; only 500 firms were selected for this first annual ranking. The top 500 companies received this recognition based on their Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR), which was calculated using revenue information the companies shared with Statista's research team.
"These past two months, we have been laser-focused on managing the changes brought on by the public health crisis associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. This award announcement comes at the perfect time since it recognizes the years of dedication and hard work of a team that continues to rally together every day," said Keone Trask, President of Clear Touch. "We are honored to be named to this list because it highlights how we are stronger together and how our entire team is working, even now, to make an impact in our community and around the world."
ABOUT CLEAR TOUCH
Founded in 2012, Clear Touch is a forward-thinking technology provider named to the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing companies two years in a row and recognized as one of South Carolina's 25 Fastest Growing Companies. U.S. owned and operated, Clear Touch is also a winner of multiple Tech & Learning Best of Show awards for its innovative products. The company's commitment to its customers, the reliability of its products, and its industry-leading innovation have paved the way for consistent growth. Clear Touch develops products for education, business, and government, including multi-touch interactive panels, software suites, and accessories. Clear Touch is also a reseller of Clear Digital™ products, including LED video walls, interactive podiums, and mobile digital signage.
