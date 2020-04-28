NEW YORK, April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE: DHX) ("DHI" or the "Company") today announced that ClearanceJobs, a DHI brand and the only online talent marketplace devoted solely to security-cleared defense and intelligence careers, has successfully engaged with multiple U.S. federal agencies as an "essential supplier" to assist with the hiring of critical national security positions.
As end-to-end processing times for Department of Defense (DOD) Top Secret security clearances remain at almost 300 days, government agencies are struggling to hire workers with active clearances for national security projects.
"As we all work together to tackle the ongoing pandemic, we are excited to serve as a trusted new partner with multiple government organizations to help them find U.S professionals with active security clearances and fill critical national security positions," said Art Zeile, President and CEO of DHI Group, Inc. "This new opportunity to serve government agencies represents an entirely new revenue stream for ClearanceJobs, and reflects our history of successfully serving professionals with active government security clearances over the past eighteen years."
Government entities that are now either annual subscribers to ClearanceJobs or have started pilot programs include:
- Department of Defense
- Air Force Civilian Service
- Defense Contract Management Agency
- Naval Air Systems Command
- Department of Homeland Security
- Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency
- Federal Bureau of Investigation
- National Virtual Translation Center
- Department of State
- Bureau of Overseas Building Operations
- Central Intelligence Agency
- Department of the Treasury
- Internal Revenue Service
- Argonne National Laboratory
- Idaho National Laboratory
- Jet Propulsion Laboratory
- Oak Ridge National Laboratory
- Sandia National Laboratories
"While each government agency has their own unique hiring needs, all are affected by a difficult hiring environment, including historically low unemployment for cleared professionals, and a greatly reduced pool of cleared talent," said Evan Lesser, co-founder and President of ClearanceJobs. "Federal agencies are taking cues from industry contracting firms and utilizing ClearanceJobs' exclusive reach into our wide cleared talent ecosystem to find, engage, and hire workers with active clearance."
ClearanceJobs' cleared talent marketplace allows federal agencies' hiring teams with direct hire authority the ability to engage prospective candidates in real time using integrated live chat, instant messaging, and live voice-over-IP communication tools. Lesser notes, "most government agencies know how tight the security-cleared talent pool is. With tech and engineering candidates at a premium, posting jobs and waiting for applicants is no longer a solid strategy. Federal employers must actively pursue talent, and ClearanceJobs gives them the trusted platform to spread their hiring messages and talk to candidates directly."
The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), an agency within the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) formed in late 2018, has priorities to secure elections, protect supply chains and infrastructure, and ensure security of government networks. Utilizing ClearanceJobs, the agency notes, "over the course of the next year, CISA will actively expand its workforce. As the nation's risk advisor for critical infrastructure protection, CISA needs highly qualified professionals with the right skillsets to help secure the nation's most critical services and functions."
During the current global COVID-19 pandemic, ClearanceJobs has recently been cited by the DOD and its proxies as an "essential supplier" to provide services needed to ensure the continuing operation of government agencies that provide for the health, safety, and welfare of the public.
About ClearanceJobs
ClearanceJobs is the largest security-cleared career marketplace specializing in defense and intelligence jobs for professionals with security clearance. ClearanceJobs is committed to connecting security-cleared professionals and employers in a secure and private environment to fill the jobs that safeguard our nation. ClearanceJobs is a DHI Group, Inc. brand.
About DHI Group, Inc.
DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE: DHX) is a leading provider of data, insights and employment connections through our specialized services for technology professionals and other select online communities. Our mission is to empower technology professionals and organizations that hire them to compete and win through expert insights and relevant employment connections. Employers and recruiters use our websites and services to source, hire and connect with the most qualified and highly skilled technology professionals, while professionals use our websites and services to find ideal employment opportunities, relevant job advice and tailored career-related data. For nearly 30 years, we have built our Company on providing employers and professionals with career connections, news, tools and information. Today, we serve multiple markets in North America, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia Pacific region. Find out more at www.dhigroupinc.com.
