NEW YORK, April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE: DHX) announced today its ClearanceJobs brand, the leading career marketplace for security-cleared professionals, has released its 2020 Security Clearance Compensation Survey.
Security clearance total compensation averaged $96,515 for 2020. That's just 3.4% higher than the average total compensation reported by respondents in 2018, the last year ClearanceJobs administered a comprehensive salary survey. The majority of respondents (38%) reported modest increases of 3% or less, and just 16% of respondents reported increases above 5%.
Frequent job change is the new normal—73% of respondents had been at their jobs for less than five years and 81% of candidates reported they were at least somewhat likely to change jobs in the coming year. One quarter of respondents had been at their current employer for less than one year.
"Cleared employers continue to feel the effects of a tight candidate marketplace, limited talent pool, and security clearance processing delays," said Evan Lesser, Founder and President of ClearanceJobs. "Employers are simply unable to inject enough new talent into the industry to keep up with the rapidly increasing number of openings. This is a challenge being faced in both the contract and government community. That's why we see cleared professionals in high-demand industries like engineering and software development commanding high salaries, particularly in the D.C. Metro."
The Washington, D.C. Difference: Working in the Nation's Capital Pays
More than half (56%) of cleared respondents hail from just a few locations: Virginia, Maryland, California, D.C., Texas, and Florida. Location remains one of the greatest predictors of average compensation, with Kansas reporting the lowest average compensation, $74,453 (a drop of 9% from 2018), and Virginia reporting the highest, $108,030.
The D.C. Metro (DC-MD-VA) boasts significantly higher salaries than the rest of the country, with total compensation running $18,318 higher. However, percentage of compensation above base pay is slightly lower in the D.C. Metro than the rest of the U.S.—9%, vs 12%—which shows companies may be willing to award bonuses or other compensation above base salary to attract workers out of the higher-paying D.C. Metro.
Some industries make significantly more in the D.C. Metro, however, including Business Sales (+$39,539); Engineering-Civil ($+36,856); IT-Database (+$36,041); IT-QA-Test (+$29,496); Linguist (+$29,412); IT-Software (+$26,715); Healthcare/Science (+$26,520)
Compensation by Industry
Tech, management, and business sales continue to top the lists of highest paying security clearance careers. Within tech, systems engineers ($127,829) and software developers ($126,190) command the highest pay, reflecting the current market realities of a tech talent shortage and low unemployment for technical workers.
Cleared Employees Largely Satisfied
The majority of cleared professionals remain satisfied with their salaries – 53% reported being very or somewhat satisfied. Cleared respondents were moderately satisfied with their jobs, with 64% very or somewhat satisfied, and 17% very or somewhat dissatisfied. As has previously been the case, job satisfaction is not clearly correlated with compensation, although those with the highest compensation report the highest job satisfaction. The difference between those who are somewhat satisfied with their jobs and neutral is $7,539.
Cleared Compensation by State
State
Total Comp
% Change from 2018
Alabama
$95,853
11%
Arizona
$86,525
3%
California
$99,743
4%
Colorado
$98,479
4%
D.C.
$107,808
4%
Florida
$89,179
5%
Georgia
$76,484
-2%
Hawaii
$92,522
7%
Kansas
$74,453
-9%
Maryland
$104,836
4%
New Mexico
$93,392
4%
North Carolina
$80,380
8%
Ohio
$89,361
4%
South Carolina
$80,977
-2%
Texas
$86,614
3%
Virginia
$108,030
2%
Washington
$88,098
5%
Cleared Compensation by Occupation
Total Comp
Change from 2018
Aerospace and Aviation
$97,010
1%
Business - HR
$83,477
3%
Business - Legal
$108,593
9%
Business - Sales
$112,371
1%
Business - Support
$70,000
6%
Construction/Facilities
$90,208
3%
Emergency
$87,498
-3%
Engineering - Chemical
$103,860
4%
Engineering - Civil
$96,564
10%
Engineering - Electrical
$99,353
3%
Engineering - Mechanical
$100,860
11%
Engineering - Systems
$127,829
4%
Finance
$95,041
6%
Government Contractor
$94,378
-1%
Healthcare and Science
$90,243
6%
Intelligence
$91,296
2%
IT - Database
$102,981
-3%
IT - Data Science
$112,924
2%
IT - Hardware
$100,363
4%
IT - Security
$109,374
1%
IT - Software
$126,190
5%
IT - Support
$76,930
1%
IT - Tech Writing
$84,615
-2%
IT - QA and Test
$106,562
8%
Linguist
$82,838
-2%
Logistics
$76,213
-1%
Management
$117,461
3%
Military and Law Enforcement
$93,052
5%
Security
$78,259
3%
Trainer/Instructor
$89,302
7%
Visual and Creative
$92,529
12%
Report Methodology
The 2020 Security Clearance Jobs Compensation Survey was administered online by ClearanceJobs from October 18, 2019 through February 3, 2020. A total of 24,249 completed questionnaires were obtained. The survey captured 2020 salary (base and total compensation) for United States security-cleared personnel. By definition all respondents included in this analysis have an active or current security clearance issued by the United States federal government, are employed, and reported compensation figures between $18,000 and $300,000. Also note that there was a one-year gap between survey years (no survey was conducted in the interim year), so the differences reported herein are between 2018 and 2020.
