TORONTO, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Clearco, the world's largest e-commerce investor and the company revolutionizing the way founders grow their businesses, today announced that its ClearAngel program is funding Barista Carl's Blend, inventor of the first solution to stop wasting milk and money for barista and latte art training. ClearAngel gives early-stage founders access to revenue share capital, data-driven advice, and Clearco's extensive network of apps, agencies, and investors.
Founded in 2020, Barista Carl's Blend was developed as a replacement for milk for latte art training. A high volume of good milk goes to waste during training, which is a significant expense for baristas who are cost-sensitive. Frustrated about the waste of perfectly good milk and money, co-owner Carl Boudreault went on a mission to invent a product that can be added to water and replace milk in its texture, temperature control, and velocity to reduce the costs of training. With its product now used by the top latte artists in the world and sold in 45 different countries, the ClearAngel partnership will help the company expand its marketing efforts.
ClearAngel is one of a few equity-free, flexible capital options for early-stage founders who don't have the network to raise an angel round or join exclusive accelerators. The program has already funded over 350 companies since its February 2021 launch.
"We're proud to fund Barista Carl's Blend in its mission to reduce milk waste and help new baristas save money in the training process," said Andrew D'Souza, CEO and co-founder, Clearco. "Investing in Barista Carl's Blend reflects our commitment to support innovative companies that use ingenious methods to solve pain points and save resources."
In addition to $10,000 of flexible capital, Barista Carl's Blend will also get access to a network of more than 500 investors, growth teams, agencies, apps, lawyers, and buyers; and data-driven advice designed to help scale and hit new revenue milestones.
"Through Clearco's resources, we will gain the marketing training we need to significantly grow our monthly revenue and expand our brand to BtoB clients," said Amir Kiwan, President & Co-Founder, Barista Carl's Blend. "We are excited to further our mission to stop milk wastage for barista and latte art training."
To learn more about Barista Carl's Blend and experience it for yourself, visit BaristaCarlsBlend.com.
ClearAngel is currently onboarding E-commerce and product companies and has limited spots available for SaaS, Apps, marketplace and stealth companies. To learn more about applying, visit angel.clearbanc.com.
