TORONTO, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Clearco, the world's largest e-commerce investor and the company revolutionizing the way founders grow their businesses, announced today that its ClearAngel program is funding Filter Flair, one of the leading UK based water filtration retailers. ClearAngel gives early-stage founders access to revenue share capital, data-driven advice, and Clearco's extensive network of apps, agencies, and investors.
Founded in 2020, Filter Flair has become a leading light in the domestic water filtration industry by combining excellent customer service and expert advice. This approach aims to simplify the water filtration buying process to help ensure everyone can experience the benefits of clean, safe and great tasting water. Mark Jones, founder of Filter Flair, has a strong background in the water filtration market with experience working within one of the UK's largest water filter manufacturers, as well as providing consultancy services with business across both the commercial and domestic water filtration industry. Filter Flair plans to use the ClearAngel funding to continue expanding their product offering whilst also increasing their marketing reach.
"Rethinking consumer buying experiences to address pain points and add value is extremely lucrative for the vast water filtration market," said Andrew D'Souza, CEO and co-founder, Clearco. "We're thrilled to invest in Filter Flair's customer-first approach to a product segment that is ripe for decision fatigue."
In addition to £20,000 GBP of flexible capital, Filter Flair will also get access to a network of over 500 investors, growth teams, agencies, apps, lawyers, and buyers; and data-driven advice designed to help scale and hit new revenue milestones.
"We hope to learn from the collective wisdom of the ClearAngel network" said Mark Jones, Founder, Filter Flair,. "We're excited to work with experts who deeply understand the opportunities and challenges of our business model, especially as we roll out our cost-saving subscription service for replacement filter cartridges."
To learn more about Filter Flair and discover their extensive range of water filtration products for yourself, visit filterflair.co.uk.
ClearAngel is currently onboarding E-commerce and product companies, and has limited spots available for SaaS, apps, marketplace and stealth companies. To learn more about applying, visit angel.clearbanc.com.
About Clearco:
Co-founded as Clearbanc in 2015 by Michele Romanow from Canada's Shark Tank (Dragons' Den), Andrew D'Souza, Ivan Gritsiniak, Charlie Feng, and Tanay Delima, Clearco offers the most founder-friendly capital solutions for e-commerce, mobile apps, and SaaS founders as well as a full suite of products and access to a powerful global network, insights and data, and recommendations. Clearco has invested over $2 Billion in over 4,500 companies to date, including Leesa Sleep, fashion-rental service Le Tote, home goods company Public Goods, shirtmaker UNTUCKit, online speech therapy practice Expressable, and digital real estate marketplace SetSchedule. For more information visit clear.co and @getClearco.
