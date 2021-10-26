TORONTO, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Clearco, the world's largest e-commerce investor and the company revolutionizing the way founders grow their businesses, today announced that its ClearAngel program is funding Louis and Léa, a monthly subscription box curated for moms and babies. The ClearAngel program provides early-stage founders with access to revenue share capital, data-driven advice, and Clearco's extensive network of apps, agencies, and investors.
As parents of five kids, Eric and Christine Musick understand the stress of becoming parents. They started Louis and Léa in the hopes to help, guide, prepare and pamper people through this journey of parenthood, from baby bump to baby's first birthday. Instead of filling each box with numerous products like many other subscription boxes, the Musicks carefully select baby and parent essentials that meet the highest standards in product quality and sustainability. Each box not only contains exclusive Louis and Léa products, but also handcrafted items created by local makers and small businesses across Canada. With ClearAngel's funding, the company looks forward to increasing its brand awareness, recognition and growth.
"It's not news that subscription businesses are booming. A recent report shows that more than 22 percent of companies have seen subscriber acquisition rates grow during the pandemic," said Andrew D'Souza, CEO and co-founder, Clearco. "As part of ClearAngel's commitment to democratizing capital for small businesses, we're excited to invest in Louis and Léa and support its continued growth in the longer term."
ClearAngel is one of a few equity-free, flexible capital options for early-stage founders who don't have the network to raise an angel round or join exclusive accelerators. The program has already funded over 350 companies since its February 2021 launch.
"Looking for subscription boxes for the arrival of our fourth baby inspired us to start our own. The lack of an eco-friendly subscription box for moms and babies in the market made it clear that launching Louis and Léa could help prepare parents like us," said Eric Musick, co-founder, Louis and Léa. "It's been a great entrepreneurial journey since then. We're very delighted to see the growth over the years. With ClearAngel's support, we can continue to expand our business and provide quality service to more customers," said Christine Musick, co-founder, Louis and Léa.
Through ClearAngel's unique program, Louis and Léa will also get access to a network of more than 500 investors, growth teams, agencies, apps, lawyers, and buyers; and data-driven advice designed to help scale and hit new revenue milestones.
To learn more about Louis and Léa's subscription boxes, visit louisandlea.com.
ClearAngel is currently onboarding e-commerce and product companies, and has limited spots available for SaaS, Apps, marketplace and stealth companies. To learn more about applying, visit angel.clearbanc.com.
