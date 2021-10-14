TORONTO, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Clearco, the world's largest e-commerce investor and the company revolutionizing the way founders grow their businesses, today announced that its ClearAngel program is funding Newly You, a plus-size online boutique based in Florida. The ClearAngel program provides early-stage founders with access to revenue share capital, data-driven advice, and Clearco's extensive network of apps, agencies, and investors.
Newly You was born out of a tragic moment in founder Julie Saint-Fleur's life. In 2016, Saint-Fleur, also known as "Ju the Superhuman," suffered third degree burns on 33 percent of her body due to a mass shooting at a nightclub. Instead of letting this tragedy break her spirit, she chose to triumph over it. Calling herself a "plus-size burn survivor", Saint-Fleur launched a plus-size clothing brand, the Survivor Line, that promotes confidence, self-love, and triumph after tragedies. The online boutique now offers a wide variety of fashion merchandise, ranging from clothing, beauty products, shoes, to accessories, and aims to double its direct-to-consumer revenue with ClearAngels' funding.
ClearAngel is one of a few equity-free, flexible capital options for early-stage founders who don't have the network to raise an angel round or join exclusive accelerators. The program has already funded over 350 companies since its February 2021 launch.
"We're very proud to invest in Newly You and support its mission," said Andrew D'Souza, CEO and co-founder, Clearco. "Julie's success not only demonstrates her business acumen, but also shows her courageous and positive attitude towards life. This investment reflects our continuous support for diverse female entrepreneurship amongst founders who are frequently locked out of traditional venture capital."
Supplementary to the flexible capital, Newly You will also get access to a network of more than 500 investors, growth teams, agencies, apps, lawyers, and buyers; and data-driven advice designed to help scale and hit new revenue milestones.
"Life has its ups and downs. We are not defined by what happened to us but how we react to those experiences," said Saint-Fleur. "I'm thrilled that ClearAngel understands our values and sees the business potential in Newly You."
To learn more about Newly You, LLC and its plus-size fashion, visit newlyyou.us.
ClearAngel is currently onboarding e-commerce and product companies, and has limited spots available for SaaS, Apps, marketplace and stealth companies. To learn more about applying, visit angel.clearbanc.com.
About Clearco:
Co-founded as Clearbanc in 2015 by Michele Romanow from Canada's Shark Tank (Dragons' Den), Andrew D'Souza, Ivan Gritsiniak, Charlie Feng, and Tanay Delima, Clearco offers the most founder-friendly capital solutions for e-commerce, mobile apps, and SaaS founders as well as a full suite of products and access to a powerful global network, insights and data, and recommendations. Clearco has invested over $2 Billion in over 4,500 companies to date, including Leesa Sleep, fashion-rental service Le Tote, home goods company Public Goods, shirtmaker UNTUCKit, online speech therapy practice Expressable, and digital real estate marketplace SetSchedule. For more information visit clear.co and @getClearco.
