TORONTO, August 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Clearco, the world's largest e-commerce investor and the company revolutionizing the way founders grow their businesses, today announced that its ClearAngel program is funding RISA Vancouver, a womenswear brand creating sustainable, artisan-crafted upcycled leather handbags. The ClearAngel program provides early-stage founders with access to revenue share capital, data-driven advice, and Clearco's extensive network of apps, agencies, and investors.
Founded by sisters Riddhima and Saloni Sayal, RISA Vancouver was established out of a passion for fashion and design. The duo moved from India to Vancouver during the pandemic, and were so determined to succeed that they began to sell their one-of-a-kind pieces door-to-door. RISA Vancouver is now available in 30 boutique stores across Western Canada and plans to launch on Wolf & Badger, a global online marketplace for independent brands.
"We're proud to fund RISA Vancouver in its mission to provide women with sustainable, upcycled leather goods that they can wear with pride," said Andrew D'Souza, CEO and co-founder, Clearco. "This latest investment reflects ClearAngel's commitment to democratizing capital for women-owned brands."
"RISA Vancouver was created out of determination, and we're delighted that ClearAngel saw the potential in our brand," said Riddhima Sayal, co-founder, RISA Vancouver. "With ClearAngel's support, we can continue to grow our women-owned business and inspire the women of past and present who inspire us," said Saloni Sayal, co-founder, RISA Vancouver.
To learn more about RISA Vancouver and purchase sustainable, fair trade leather goods, visit http://www.risabags.com/.
ClearAngel is currently onboarding E-commerce and product companies, and has limited spots available for SaaS, Apps, marketplace and stealth companies. To learn more about applying, visit angel.clearbanc.com.
About Clearco:
Co-founded as Clearbanc in 2015 by Michele Romanow from Canada's Shark Tank (Dragons' Den), Andrew D'Souza, Ivan Gritsiniak, Charlie Feng, and Tanay Delima, Clearco offers the most founder-friendly capital solutions for e-commerce, mobile apps, and SaaS founders as well as a full suite of products and access to a powerful global network, insights and data, and recommendations. Clearco has invested over $2 Billion in over 4,500 companies to date, including Leesa Sleep, fashion-rental service Le Tote, home goods company Public Goods, shirtmaker UNTUCKit, online speech therapy practice Expressable, and digital real estate marketplace SetSchedule. For more information visit clear.co and @getClearco.
