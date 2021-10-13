TORONTO, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Clearco, the world's largest e-commerce investor revolutionizing the way founders grow their businesses, today announced that its ClearAngel program is funding Cooks Who Feed, producer of eco-friendly handcrafted aprons, proceeds of which help mitigate food insecurity and food waste. ClearAngel gives early-stage founders access to revenue share capital, data-driven advice, and Clearco's extensive network of apps, agencies, and investors.
Established in 2019, founder Seema Sanghavi, an avid cook and foodie, had always been bothered by the inequality between herself and those dealing with food insecurity. In 2016, she visited an NGO in India that provided safe, fair-trade work to marginalized women. Upon returning home to Canada, Sanghavi felt compelled to help provide opportunities for these women. She also learned that the amount of food wasted could feed the world's hungry four times over. Cooks Who Feed was born. Today, Cooks Who Feed works directly with the aforementioned NGO in India to produce their kitchen textiles. While the company has had tremendous success so far in generating income and donating 289,000 meals to the underserved, their funding from ClearAngel will fuel increased marketing and awareness growth.
ClearAngel is one of a few equity-free, flexible capital options for early-stage founders who would benefit from raising an angel round or joining exclusive accelerators, but don't have the network to do so. In the short time since February 2021, the program has already funded over 350 companies.
"Consumers are conscious of where their money is spent, and an increasing number of them discern whether a business is ethical and socially-responsible,'' said Andrew D'Souza, CEO and co-founder, Clearco. "This latest ClearAngel investment exemplifies our interest in advancing the causes of deserving early-stage founders who use creative e-commerce models to help tackle some of the world's biggest problems."
In addition to $10,000 of flexible capital, Cooks Who Feed will also get access to a network of more than 500 investors, growth teams, agencies, apps, lawyers, and buyers; and data-driven advice designed to help scale and hit new revenue milestones. Besides ramping up marketing efforts, the company will also use ClearAngel's resources to promote new product lines. This fall, Cooks Who Feed will be debuting children's versions of their three most popular adult designs. Also, this holiday season, the company will release tea towels and linen napkins designed with Canadian chef Vikram Vij.
"My fondest memories revolve around sharing a good meal. I'm glad that ClearAngel is helping us raise awareness and provide meals to those in need. For every apron sold, 100 meals are provided to the malnourished," said Seema Sanghavi, Founder & CEO, Cooks Who Feed. "I never set out to create a company. I set out to create a movement that would empower foodies everywhere to fight hunger in sustainable and socially-responsible ways."
To learn more about Cooks Who Feed, the charities that they support and their locally-sourced, and sustainable products for yourself, visit cookswhofeed.com.
ClearAngel is currently onboarding E-commerce and product companies. There are limited spots available for SaaS, Apps, marketplace and stealth companies. To learn more, visit angel.clearbanc.com.
About Clearco:
Co-founded as Clearbanc in 2015 by Michele Romanow from Canada's Shark Tank (Dragons' Den), Andrew D'Souza, Ivan Gritsiniak, Charlie Feng, and Tanay Delima, Clearco offers the most founder-friendly capital solutions for e-commerce, mobile apps, and SaaS founders as well as a full suite of products and access to a powerful global network, insights and data, and recommendations. Clearco has invested over $2 Billion in over 4,500 companies to date, including Leesa Sleep, fashion-rental service Le Tote, home goods company Public Goods, shirtmaker UNTUCKit, online speech therapy practice Expressable, and digital real estate marketplace SetSchedule. For more information visit clear.co and @getClearco.
