TORONTO, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Clearco, the world's largest e-commerce investor and the company revolutionizing the way founders grow their businesses, today announced that its ClearAngel program is investing $10,000 in Beach Go'ers Inc., a Canadian one-stop-shop travel store. The ClearAngel program provides early-stage founders with access to revenue share capital, data-driven advice, and Clearco's extensive network of apps, agencies, and investors.
Beach Go'ers Inc. was established by Anika Wallace, who was an aircraft maintenance engineer and inspired to start the business after her trip to Cuba in 2019. While lounging on a beach chair, Wallace noticed that many guests including herself were rolling up beach towels as pillows, which did not aid in her comfort at all. After her trip, she created her flagship product, the most comfortable, waterproof, and machine-washable Beach Chair Pillow. Now, Beach Go'ers provides a wide variety of essential travel products, ranging from travel kits, travel accessories, to apparel. With ClearAngel's support, the company will be able to optimize inventory, expand wholesale channels, increase brand awareness through marketing campaigns, as well as launch a new line of beach chair pillows.
"We're excited to fund Beach Go'ers Inc. and support its mission to provide essential travel products that can help people achieve ultimate relaxation on vacation," said Andrew D'Souza, CEO and co-founder, Clearco. "This latest investment reflects ClearAngel's long-term commitment to supporting aspiring entrepreneurs who are overlooked by traditional investors."
ClearAngel is one of a few equity-free, flexible capital options for early-stage founders who don't have the network to raise an angel round or join exclusive accelerators. The program has already funded over 350 companies since its February 2021 launch.
"I believe everyone needs a vacation from time to time to unwind, recover, relax and relieve stress," said Wallace. "I'm thrilled that ClearAngel understands the value in providing consumers with the best products that relax the mind and body on vacation."
Supplementary to the flexible capital, Beach Go'ers Inc. will also get access to a network of more than 500 investors, growth teams, agencies, apps, lawyers, and buyers; and data-driven advice designed to help scale and hit new revenue milestones.
To learn more about Beach Go'ers Inc., visit beachgoers.ca.
ClearAngel is currently onboarding e-commerce and product companies, and has limited spots available for SaaS, Apps, marketplace and stealth companies. To learn more about applying, visit angel.clearbanc.com.
About Clearco:
Co-founded as Clearbanc in 2015 by Michele Romanow from Canada's Shark Tank (Dragons' Den), Andrew D'Souza, Ivan Gritsiniak, Charlie Feng, and Tanay Delima, Clearco offers the most founder-friendly capital solutions for e-commerce, mobile apps, and SaaS founders as well as a full suite of products and access to a powerful global network, insights and data, and recommendations. Clearco has invested over $2 Billion in over 4,500 companies to date, including Leesa Sleep, fashion-rental service Le Tote, home goods company Public Goods, shirtmaker UNTUCKit, online speech therapy practice Expressable, and digital real estate marketplace SetSchedule. For more information visit clear.co and @getClearco.
