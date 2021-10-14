TORONTO, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Clearco, the world's largest e-commerce investor revolutionizing the way founders grow their businesses, today announced that its industry-leading ClearAngel program is funding PlayTyme, a community-based lifestyle brand for adult kinksters and fetish life-stylers. ClearAngel gives early-stage companies access to revenue share capital, data-driven advice, and an extensive network of apps, agencies, and investors powered by Clearco.
Founded in 2020, PlayTyme is one of the first community-based lifestyle brands to empower kinksters, creators of adult content, and fetishists to be their most authentic selves through a collection of products and services tailored to their needs. PlayTyme is the only accessible marketplace with native iOS and Android apps; collaborations for creators to produce their own merchandise; ambassadorships to gain affiliate income; and community-building with their Discord server, Twitch programs, and podcasts. Founder RJ Ruggles started his company completely solo having no advisors or financial backers - doing everything in the company's first year himself from shooting product images, to building business partner relationships, to responding to customer service requests for hundreds of orders. Though PlayTyme finished their first calendar year with an impressive $50,000+ in sales, ClearAngel's support has now allowed the company to grow to a team of five. It will also empower the company to grow further and better handle increasing order volume and other operations.
ClearAngel is among just a few equity-free, flexible capital options for early-stage founders who lack the network to raise an angel round or join exclusive accelerators. Since its February 2021 launch, the program has already funded over 350 companies.
"We're excited to fund PlayTyme in its mission to create inclusive products for diverse communities," said Andrew D'Souza, CEO and co-founder, Clearco. "This ClearAngel investment will help provide a support system for PlayTyme, giving them a platform to explore new ideas and business opportunities."
In addition to $10,000 of flexible capital, PlayTyme will also get access to a network of more than 500 investors, growth teams, agencies, apps, lawyers, and buyers; and data-driven advice designed to help scale and hit new revenue milestones.
"ClearAngel's support has proven incredibly helpful in giving me clear direction for the brand and identifying opportunities to do better," said RJ Ruggles, Founder, PlayTyme. "As the only black-owned brand of our size in our industry, we're proud to be creating an inclusive space where people feel comfortable with our products, regardless of where they fall on the kink spectrum. I'm excited to use this opportunity to educate myself on the missing pieces I need to be a strong founder, boss, and creator."
To learn more about PlayTyme and experience their offerings yourself, visit HQ.PlayTyme.co. If you'd like to shop their marketplace visit PlayTyme.co or download the PlayTyme app on iOS and Android.
ClearAngel is currently onboarding E-commerce and product companies. The program has limited spots available for SaaS, Apps, marketplace and stealth companies. To learn more about applying, visit angel.clearbanc.com.
