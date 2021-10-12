TORONTO, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Clearco the world's largest e-commerce investor revolutionizing the way founders grow their businesses, today announced that its industry-leading ClearAngel program is funding Saved by Lace, an affordable and trendy e-commerce women's fashion boutique. ClearAngel gives early-stage companies access to revenue share capital, data-driven advice, and an extensive network of apps, agencies, and investors powered by Clearco.
Founded in January 2021, Saved by Lace provides the latest fashions for Gen Z and Millennial shoppers with trendy and affordable items ranging from cropped tops, to romantic top-and-skirt sets, to feminine dresses. Founder Derek Aing has spent his corporate retail career observing e-commerce and brick-and-mortar clothing boutiques. He admired the idea of being a purveyor of quality, stylish apparel that are affordable for consumers. Saved by Lace has been successful after nearly a year in operation, but is looking for ClearAngel to help provide funding to increase website inventory and marketing efforts.
ClearAngel is among just a few equity-free, flexible capital options for early-stage founders who lack the network to raise an angel round or join exclusive accelerators. Since its February 2021 launch, the program has already funded over 350 companies.
"While we've had great momentum so far, there is still room for improvement. The funding from ClearAngel will allow us to add more collections, buy more inventory, and expand our audience by increasing our ad spend," said Derek Aing, Founder, Saved by Lace. "Our mission is to provide high-quality, beautiful clothing that makes our customers feel pampered and elegant."
In addition to $10,000 of flexible capital, Saved by Lace will also get access to a network of more than 500 investors, growth teams, agencies, apps, lawyers, and buyers; and data-driven advice designed to help scale and hit new revenue milestones.
"We're honored to fund Saved by Lace in its mission to provide chic and contemporary styles for a younger audience whose tastes have been shaped by e-commerce and social-driven shopping," said Andrew D'Souza, CEO and co-founder, Clearco. "For Saved by Lace, this ClearAngel investment exemplifies our mission to advance the missions of deserving early-stage founders with diverse backgrounds."
To learn more about Saved by Lace and experience their diverse array of affordable and on-trend designs for yourself, visit savedbylace.com.
ClearAngel is currently onboarding E-commerce and product companies. The program has limited spots available for SaaS, Apps, marketplace and stealth companies. To learn more about applying, visit angel.clearbanc.com.
About Clearco:
Co-founded as Clearbanc in 2015 by Michele Romanow from Canada's Shark Tank (Dragons' Den), Andrew D'Souza, Ivan Gritsiniak, Charlie Feng, and Tanay Delima, Clearco offers the most founder-friendly capital solutions for e-commerce, mobile apps, and SaaS founders as well as a full suite of products and access to a powerful global network, insights and data, and recommendations. Clearco has invested over $2 Billion in over 4,500 companies to date, including Leesa Sleep, fashion-rental service Le Tote, home goods company Public Goods, shirtmaker UNTUCKit, online speech therapy practice Expressable, and digital real estate marketplace SetSchedule. For more information visit clear.co and @getClearco.
