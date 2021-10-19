TORONTO, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Clearco, the world's largest e-commerce investor revolutionizing the way founders grow their businesses, today announced that its industry-leading ClearAngel program is funding Maison Orient, a curated e-commerce platform for fashion designers, brands and artists based in the Middle East and North Africa, in what was formerly known as the "Orient" region of the world. ClearAngel gives early-stage companies access to revenue share capital, data-driven advice, and an extensive network of apps, agencies, and investors powered by Clearco.
Founded in 2019, Maison Orient specializes in curating a unique selection of fashion designs from exotic corners of the world into one, easy-to-navigate shopping platform. Founder, Ayse Arel Kulahcioglu, is a 14-year fashion industry veteran who has helped Western fashion stalwarts like LVMH and Harvey Nichols expand their reach into the Middle Eastern market. With hopes to overcome the economic, societal and cultural barriers that Middle Eastern fashion designers face, Arel Kulahcioglu switched gears to entrepreneurship to bring the beautiful, one-of-a-kind apparel and accessories of the MENA region to the Western world through Maison Orient. The e-commerce website has had success so far, and aims to use ClearAngel's resources to further increase reach, online traffic and overall exposure.
"We're elated to fund Maison Orient in its mission to share the beautiful artistry of designers and brands of the Middle East and beyond with the Western market," said Andrew D'Souza, CEO and co-founder, Clearco. "For Maison Orient, this ClearAngel investment exemplifies our mission to advance the causes of deserving early-stage founders with diverse backgrounds."
ClearAngel is among just a few equity-free, flexible capital options for early-stage founders who lack the network to raise an angel round or join exclusive accelerators. Since its February 2021 launch, the program has already funded over 350 companies. In addition to $10,000 of flexible capital, Maison Orient will also get access to a network of more than 500 investors, growth teams, agencies, apps, lawyers, and buyers; and data-driven advice designed to help scale and hit new revenue milestones. With this support, Maison Orient aims to expand their brand roster to 120 brands spanning 20 countries, and expand their offerings to 5,000 unique products in categories including fashion, footwear, accessories, home decor and beauty. Arel Kulahcioglu also plans to expand product categories to include men's apparel and children's apparel.
"Clearco will afford us the ability to expand the number of brands, artists and designers from the Middle East region that are featured on the website, as well as diversifying our product categories," said Ayse Arel Kulahcioglu, founder, Maison Orient. "Fashions of the Eastern world don't even enter into the consciousness of the global consumer. The existing market is saturated by well-established Western brands, but there are many unique stories and social awareness causes that our designers bring and represent, and I want to share them with the masses."
To learn more about Maison Orient and experience their vast array of designs and exotic artisanal talent for yourself, visit maisonorient.com.
ClearAngel is currently onboarding E-commerce and product companies. The program has limited spots available for SaaS, Apps, marketplace and stealth companies. To learn more about applying, visit angel.clearbanc.com .
About Clearco:
Co-founded as Clearbanc in 2015 by Michele Romanow from Canada's Shark Tank (Dragons' Den), Andrew D'Souza, Ivan Gritsiniak, Charlie Feng, and Tanay Delima, Clearco offers the most founder-friendly capital solutions for e-commerce, mobile apps, and SaaS founders as well as a full suite of products and access to a powerful global network, insights and data, and recommendations. Clearco has invested over $2 Billion in over 4,500 companies to date, including Leesa Sleep, fashion-rental service Le Tote, home goods company Public Goods, shirtmaker UNTUCKit, online speech therapy practice Expressable, and digital real estate marketplace SetSchedule. For more information visit clear.co and @getClearco.
Media Contact
Krista Tietjen, Clearco, 610-213-2824, krista.tietjen@clear.co
SOURCE Clearco