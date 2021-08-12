TORONTO, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Clearco, the world's largest e-commerce investor and the company revolutionizing the way founders grow their businesses, today announced that its ClearAngel program is funding Florida Candle Co, a sustainability-sourced, carcinogenic-free, and handcrafted soy candle company. ClearAngel's unique program provides early-stage founders with access to revenue share capital, data-driven advice, and Clearco's extensive network of apps, agencies, and investors.
Florida Candle Co was founded in 2019 by Nathan Ward, who turned his dream of creating ethical, fragrant candles into reality. Ward launched his small, sunshine state-based business online into a nationwide e-commerce channel. Now, with ClearAngel's support, Florida Candle Co will be creating new growth opportunities such as subscription services and a new line of fragrance products.
ClearAngel is an equity-free, flexible capital option for early-stage founders who don't have the network to raise an angel round or join exclusive accelerators. Since its launch in February 2021, the company has already funded more than 350 companies.
"We're excited to fund Florida Candle Co and support its mission of providing consumers with sustainability-sourced, toxin-free handcrafted candles they can feel safe using in their homes," said Andrew D'Souza, CEO, Clearco. "This latest investment reflects ClearAngel's commitment to seeking burgeoning entrepreneurs who are overlooked by traditional investors."
Supplementary to $10,000 of flexible capital, Florida Candle Co will also get access to a network of over 500 investors, growth teams, agencies, apps, lawyers, and buyers; and data-driven advice designed to help scale and hit new revenue milestones. With ClearAngel's backing, Florida Candle Co plans to fuel its online marketing channels, increase e-commerce revenue, and then open up its first storefront.
"I spent over a decade strategizing and saving to bring my vision to life, and this support will allow me to transform my brand into something even better than I'd ever imagined," said Nathan Ward, founder, Florida Candle Co. "I'm thrilled that ClearAngel understands the value in providing consumers with guilt-free alternatives to everyday products."
To learn more about Florida Candle Co and purchase their sustainably-sourced, toxin-free soy candles, visit floridacandleco.com.
ClearAngel is currently onboarding E-commerce and product companies, and has limited spots available for SaaS, Apps, marketplace and stealth companies. To learn more about applying, visit angel.clearbanc.com.
Co-founded as Clearbanc in 2015 by Michele Romanow from Canada's Shark Tank (Dragons' Den), Andrew D'Souza, Ivan Gritsiniak, Charlie Feng, and Tanay Delima, Clearco offers the most founder-friendly capital solutions for e-commerce, mobile apps, and SaaS founders as well as a full suite of products and access to a powerful global network, insights and data, and recommendations. Clearco has invested over $2 Billion in over 4,500 companies to date, including Leesa Sleep, fashion-rental service Le Tote, home goods company Public Goods, shirtmaker UNTUCKit, online speech therapy practice Expressable, and digital real estate marketplace SetSchedule. For more information visit clear.co and @getClearco.
