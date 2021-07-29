TORONTO, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Clearco, the world's largest e-commerce investor and the company revolutionizing the way founders grow their businesses, today announced that its ClearAngel program is funding Moki Runs, a Calgary-based apothecary providing high-quality, low-waste pet food. ClearAngel supplies early-stage founders with access to revenue share capital, data-driven advice, as well as Clearco's extensive network of apps, agencies, and investors.
Founded in Calgary, Alberta, Moki Runs provides raw, small-batch pet foods for all animals — from dogs, to cats, to horses. Founder and animal lover Nadia Shiwdin stepped in to fill a market gap after noticing a need for natural and nutritious pet food. ClearAngel's backing will allow Moki Runs to create new growth funnels, including adding treatboxes to its product offering, as well as launch Moki Care - a pet insurance alternative.
ClearAngel is a new, equity-free, flexible capital option for early-stage founders who don't have the network or mentorship to raise an angel round or join exclusive accelerators. The program has already funded over 350 companies since its February 2021 launch.
"We're thrilled to fund Moki Runs and help the brand develop new growth channels," said Andrew D'Souza, CEO and co-founder, Clearco. "The pet industry is projected to grow 6.1% annually by 2027. This latest ClearAngel funding reflects the importance of giving access to pet industry entrepreneurs outside of traditional networks and regions."
Through ClearAngel, Moki Runs will also receive access to a network of more than 500 investors, growth teams, agencies, apps, lawyers, and buyers; and data-driven advice designed to help scale and hit new revenue milestones. As it hits these milestones, Shiwdin will have the opportunity to secure additional funding from ClearAngel.
"Thanks to ClearAngel's ongoing support, Moki Runs can not only expand our apothecary channels, but also continue our mission to evolve the pet industry by focusing on high quality, low waste, small batch products," said Moki Runs founder Nadia Shiwdin.
To learn more about Moki Runs and browse its variety of all-natural pet food, visit https://www.mokiruns.com/.
ClearAngel is currently onboarding E-commerce and product companies, and has limited spots available for SaaS, Apps, marketplace and stealth companies. To learn more about applying, visit https://angel.clearbanc.com/.
About Clearco:
Co-founded as Clearbanc in 2015 by Michele Romanow from Canada's Shark Tank (Dragons' Den), Andrew D'Souza, Ivan Gritsiniak, Charlie Feng, and Tanay Delima, Clearco offers the most founder-friendly capital solutions for e-commerce, mobile apps, and SaaS founders as well as a full suite of products and access to a powerful global network, insights and data, and recommendations. Clearco has invested over $2 Billion in over 4,500 companies to date, including Leesa Sleep, fashion-rental service Le Tote, home goods company Public Goods, shirtmaker UNTUCKit, online speech therapy practice Expressable, and digital real estate marketplace SetSchedule. For more information visit clear.co and @getClearco.
