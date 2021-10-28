TORONTO, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Clearco, the world's largest e-commerce investor revolutionizing the way founders grow their businesses, today announced that its industry-leading ClearAngel program is funding Sensual Fashion Boutique, an online fashion boutique selling southern boho-chic clothing items and accessories. ClearAngel gives early-stage companies access to revenue share capital, data-driven advice, and an extensive network of apps, agencies, and investors powered by Clearco.
Founded in 2018, Sensual Fashion Boutique sells quality trendy clothes that are shape-flattering and budget-friendly. Owner Tracey Roulhac has been in the retail fashion industry for 18 years and has carefully studied what works and what doesn't in fashion e-commerce. The boutique has built a solid online business but has been limited in its ability to advertise. With the funding and advice from ClearAngel, the company will be able to test new advertising channels.
ClearAngel is among just a few equity-free, flexible capital options for early-stage founders who lack the network to raise an angel round or join exclusive accelerators. Since its February 2021 launch, the program has already funded over 350 companies.
"We're excited to fund Sensual Fashion Boutique in its mission to provide on-trend fashions that are flattering to all sizes and affordable for all," said Andrew D'Souza, CEO and co-founder, Clearco. "This investment in Sensual Fashion Boutique reflects ClearAngel's desire to support women-owned businesses and have an impact on the online fashion market."
In addition to $10,000 of flexible capital, Sensual Fashion Boutique will also get access to a network of more than 500 investors, growth teams, agencies, apps, lawyers, and buyers; and data-driven advice designed to help scale and hit new revenue milestones.
"We will now be able to grow brand awareness with strategic advertising," said Tracey Roulhac, owner of Sensual Fashion Boutique. "Access to Clear Angel's network of advisors will help us make the best decisions to scale."
To learn more about Sensual Fashion Boutique and experience its boho-chic styles for yourself, visit sensualfashionboutique.com.
ClearAngel is currently onboarding E-commerce and product companies. The program has limited spots available for SaaS, Apps, marketplace, and stealth companies. To learn more about applying, visit angel.clearbanc.com.
About Clearco:
Co-founded as Clearbanc in 2015 by Michele Romanow from Canada's Shark Tank (Dragons' Den), Andrew D'Souza, Ivan Gritsiniak, Charlie Feng, and Tanay Delima, Clearco offers the most founder-friendly capital solutions for e-commerce, mobile apps, and SaaS founders as well as a full suite of products and access to a powerful global network, insights and data, and recommendations. Clearco has invested over $2 Billion in over 4,500 companies to date, including Leesa Sleep, fashion-rental service Le Tote, home goods company Public Goods, shirtmaker UNTUCKit, online speech therapy practice Expressable, and digital real estate marketplace SetSchedule. For more information visit clear.co and @getClearco.
