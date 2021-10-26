TORONTO, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Clearco, the world's largest e-commerce investor and the company revolutionizing the way founders grow their businesses, today announced that its ClearAngel program is funding Plonk Wine Co, a United Kingdom-based, eco-friendly wine delivery service specializing in sensational, small-batch wines from across the globe. ClearAngel provides early-stage founders access to revenue share capital, data-driven advice, as well as Clearco's extensive network of apps, agencies, and investors.
Plonk Wine Co was founded in early 2020, at the beginning of the global pandemic, by wine aficionado Mark Flounders and advertising professional James Nathan. Fed up with the mass-produced, characterless bottles that adorned retailer shelves, Flounders and Nathan came together to provide consumers and small wineries with something they both needed: a direct channel to each other. Now, Plonk Wine Co delivers a curated selection of small-batch wines directly from vineyard to door using 'no carbon emission' deliveries and 100 percent recyclable packaging.
The company has seen rapid growth since its launch, and is now leveraging ClearAngel's support to increase profits by ramping up its advertising spend, increasing market awareness, and sourcing additional product channels.
ClearAngel is one of a few equity-free, flexible capital options for early-stage founders who don't have the network to raise an angel round or join exclusive accelerators. The program has already funded more than 350 companies since its inception in February 2021.
"We're thrilled to fund Plonk Wine Co in its mission to connect small-batch wine producers to passionate wine connoisseurs globally," said Andrew D'Souza, CEO and co-founder, Clearco. "This latest ClearAngel grant is indicative of our commitment to support disruptive businesses across the globe during their early stages."
In addition to $10,000 of flexible capital, Plonk Wine Co will also gain access to a network of over 500 investors, growth teams, agencies, apps, lawyers, and buyers; and data-driven advice designed to help scale and hit new revenue milestones.
"We are honoured to have received ClearAngel funding and are eager to reinvest it back into the company so that we can introduce even more consumers to our sensational, small-batch wines," said Mark Flounders, Co-founder, Plonk Wine Co. "In addition to expanding our reach, we look forward to continuing to uplift small wineries while maintaining a sustainable approach both internally and with our selected partners."
To learn more about Plonk Wine Co and experience their small-batch wines for yourself, visit plonkwine.co.
ClearAngel is currently onboarding E-commerce and product companies, and has limited spots available for SaaS, Apps, marketplace and stealth companies. To learn more about applying, visit angel.clearbanc.com.
About Clearco:
Co-founded as Clearbanc in 2015 by Michele Romanow from Canada's Shark Tank (Dragons' Den), Andrew D'Souza, Ivan Gritsiniak, Charlie Feng, and Tanay Delima, Clearco offers the most founder-friendly capital solutions for e-commerce, mobile apps, and SaaS founders as well as a full suite of products and access to a powerful global network, insights and data, and recommendations. Clearco has invested over $2 Billion in over 4,500 companies to date, including Leesa Sleep, fashion-rental service Le Tote, home goods company Public Goods, shirtmaker UNTUCKit, online speech therapy practice Expressable, and digital real estate marketplace SetSchedule. For more information visit clear.co and @getClearco.
