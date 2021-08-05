TORONTO , Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Clearco, the world's largest e-commerce investor and the company revolutionizing the way founders grow their businesses, today announced that its ClearAngel program is funding My Lovely Feline, which offers picky products for picky cats with picky parents delivered directly to their front door.
Founded in 2017, My Lovely Feline prides itself on providing high-quality cat care products to cat parents with discerning tastes who value peace of mind. My Lovely Feline's team of veterinarians, feline behavior specialists, and creative individuals passionately tackle this mission by investing deeply in customer care. The company is looking to expand its product offerings and launch their first 100% feline-focused online masterclass for cat parents, and believes the $120,000 ClearAngel funding will help greatly.
ClearAngel is one of the first and only equity-free, flexible capital options for early-stage founders who lack the resources and contacts to raise an angel round or join exclusive accelerators. The program has already funded over 350 companies since its February 2021 launch.
"My Lovely Feline's singular, yet holistic focus on cats and their owners makes it a strong player in the rapidly-growing pet industry," said Andrew D'Souza, CEO and co-founder, Clearco. "It's not everyday that you have a creative collective driving a pet care brand. Their background in design might have been a barrier to traditional investment capital but that unique and successful approach makes them a worthy recipient of our ClearAngel funding."
In addition to $120,000 of flexible capital, My Lovely Feline will also get access to a network of over 500 investors, growth teams, agencies, apps, lawyers, and buyers; and data-driven advice designed to help scale and hit new revenue milestones.
To learn more about My Lovely Feline and experience their various cat care offerings for yourself, visit mylovelyfeline.com.
ClearAngel is currently onboarding E-commerce and product companies, and has limited spots available for SaaS, Apps, marketplace and stealth companies. To learn more about applying, visit angel.clearbanc.com.
Co-founded as Clearbanc in 2015 by Michele Romanow from Canada's Shark Tank (Dragons' Den), Andrew D'Souza, Ivan Gritsiniak, Charlie Feng, and Tanay Delima, Clearco offers the most founder-friendly capital solutions for e-commerce, mobile apps, and SaaS founders as well as a full suite of products and access to a powerful global network, insights and data, and recommendations. Clearco has invested over $2 Billion in over 4,500 companies to date, including Leesa Sleep, fashion-rental service Le Tote, home goods company Public Goods, shirtmaker UNTUCKit, online speech therapy practice Expressable, and digital real estate marketplace SetSchedule. For more information visit clear.co and @getClearco.
