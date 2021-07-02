TORONTO, July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Clearco, the world's largest e-commerce investor and the company revolutionizing the way founders grow their businesses, today announced the latest recipient of its ClearAngel funding, which provides early-stage founders access to revenue share capital, data-driven advice, and Clearco's extensive network of apps, agencies, and investors.
VSH Media, short for Virtual Staging House Media, was founded in 2013 by second-generation real estate broker Marc Avila. Avila's 15 years of real estate industry knowledge helped propel the creation of VSH Media. Recognizing the need to efficiently furnish his listings without breaking the bank, Avila pivoted towards virtual staging, which allowed him to save thousands over physical staging costs.
"We're excited to fund VSH Media in its mission of successfully providing virtual staging as quickly as possible, with the lowest cost possible," said Andrew D'Souza, CEO and co-founder, Clearco. "Marc envisions being the Amazon of all real estate things, and we're proud to help fuel his ambition."
In addition to $60,000 of flexible capital, VSH Media will also get access to a network of 500+ investors, growth teams, agencies, apps, lawyers, and buyers; and data-driven advice designed to help scale and hit new revenue milestones.
"I'm thrilled to be funded by ClearAngel," said Marc Avila, founder, VSH Media. "We're faster and more affordably priced than other virtual staging solutions. Now, we have more capital to help garner more media attention, advertise more efficiently, invest in growth channels and launch new digital products."
ClearAngel is currently onboarding E-commerce and product companies, and has limited spots available for SaaS, Apps, marketplace and stealth companies. To learn more about applying, visit angel.clearbanc.com. To learn more about VSH Media, visit vshmedia.com.
