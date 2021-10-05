TORONTO, Ontario, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Clearco, the world's largest e-commerce investor revolutionizing the way founders grow their businesses, today announced that its industry-leading ClearAngel program is funding Britain Loves Baking, a baking kit delivery service. ClearAngel gives early-stage companies access to revenue share capital, data-driven advice, and an extensive network of apps, agencies, and investors powered by Clearco.
Founded in 2020, Britain Loves Baking started as the COVID-19 pandemic became a global focus and, as it does during many crises, baking took center stage in the lives of families across Great Britain. Britain Loves Baking's innovative range of baking boxes take all the fuss, friction & unnecessary cost out of baking by giving United Kingdom, Irish and American consumers just the right amount of everything they need in a box to bake the perfect recipe. Britain Loves Baking has attracted over 10,000 customers, including some celebrity buyers, but is ready to further expand and become the preferred baking boxes manufacturer. ClearAngel's support will help them do just that.
ClearAngel is among just a few equity-free, flexible capital options for early-stage founders who lack the network to raise an angel round or join exclusive accelerators. Since its February 2021 launch, the program has already funded over 350 companies.
"We have just moved into wholesale and private label, and we are about to unveil the Christmas Collection. We've also been named the headline sponsor of the Celebrity Lunch, Laughs and Live Tour, hosted by 6 of the UK's most famous daytime TV presenters. ClearAngel will help us invest in new growth channels for our coming Ready To Retail Range, as well as our test kitchen to drive faster innovation." said The Baking Brothers, Britain Loves Baking. "We are also going to utilize the ClearAngel network to grow our employee wellness programmes."
In addition to $10,000 of flexible capital, Britain Loves Baking will also get access to a network of more than 500 investors, growth teams, agencies, apps, lawyers, and buyers; and data-driven advice designed to help scale and hit new revenue milestones. With ClearAngel's funding, Britain Loves Baking will be able to invest in new growth channels, research and development, and automated production.
"We're proud to fund Britain Loves Baking in its efforts to bring joy into homes in the midst of chaos," said Andrew D'Souza, CEO and co-founder, Clearco. "For Britain Loves Baking, this ClearAngel investment is reshaping the way we bake."
To learn more about Britain Loves Baking and experience unmatched, perfect baking for yourself, visit britainlovesbaking.com.
ClearAngel is currently onboarding E-commerce and product companies. The program has limited spots available for SaaS, Apps, marketplace and stealth companies. To learn more about applying, visit angel.clearbanc.com.
About Clearco:
Co-founded as Clearbanc in 2015 by Michele Romanow from Canada's Shark Tank (Dragons' Den), Andrew D'Souza, Ivan Gritsiniak, Charlie Feng, and Tanay Delima, Clearco offers the most founder-friendly capital solutions for e-commerce, mobile apps, and SaaS founders as well as a full suite of products and access to a powerful global network, insights and data, and recommendations. Clearco has invested over $2 Billion in over 4,500 companies to date, including Leesa Sleep, fashion-rental service Le Tote, home goods company Public Goods, shirtmaker UNTUCKit, online speech therapy practice Expressible, and digital real estate marketplace SetSchedule. For more information visit clear.co and @getClearco.
