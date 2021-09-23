TORONTO, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Clearco, the world's largest e-commerce investor revolutionizing the way founders grow their businesses, today announced that its ClearAngel program is funding The Bling Barn Boutique, an online store that incorporates community through virtual socializing. ClearAngel gives early-stage founders access to revenue share capital, data-driven advice, and Clearco's extensive network of apps, agencies, and investors.
Founded in 2020, The Bling Barn Boutique surpasses the common shopping experience, providing customers with a weekly virtual social event. The Bling Barn Boutique has laid a solid foundation for a growing social community, but is ready to take it a step further with marketing and more inventory. ClearAngel will help them invest in growing their reach.
ClearAngel is one of a few equity-free, flexible capital options for early-stage founders who would benefit from raising an angel round or joining exclusive accelerators, but don't have the network to do so. In the short time since February 2021, the program has already funded over 350 companies.
"The Bling Barn Boutique is shifting the online retail space with its social approach," said Andrew D'Souza, CEO and co-founder, Clearco. "This latest ClearAngel funding is going to help fuel their ideas as an innovative small business that is going beyond traditional online retail to harness the power of virtual community."
In addition to $10,000 of flexible capital, The Bling Barn Boutique will also get access to a network of more than 500 investors, growth teams, agencies, apps, lawyers, and buyers; and data-driven advice designed to help scale and hit new revenue milestones. With the ClearAngel funding, The Bling Barn Boutique will be able to invest in rebranding, consistent inventory renewal, and improving internal technology.
"Clear Angel's investment means we will be able to have continuous inventory, add updated technology, and rebrand so that we can compete with top sites." said April Lynne, founder of Bling Barn Boutique. "We've also recently launched Bling Bucks, our much-anticipated rewards program."
To learn more about The Bling Barn Boutique and experience social shopping for yourself, visit shopblingbarn.com.
ClearAngel is currently onboarding E-commerce and product companies. There are limited spots available for SaaS, Apps, marketplace and stealth companies. To learn more, visit angel.clearbanc.com.
About Clearco:
Co-founded as Clearbanc in 2015 by Michele Romanow from Canada's Shark Tank (Dragons' Den), Andrew D'Souza, Ivan Gritsiniak, Charlie Feng, and Tanay Delima, Clearco offers the most founder-friendly capital solutions for e-commerce, mobile apps, and SaaS founders as well as a full suite of products and access to a powerful global network, insights and data, and recommendations. Clearco has invested over $2 Billion in over 4,500 companies to date, including Leesa Sleep, fashion-rental service Le Tote, home goods company Public Goods, shirtmaker UNTUCKit, online speech therapy practice Expressible, and digital real estate marketplace SetSchedule. For more information visit clear.co and @getClearco.
Media Contact
Krista Tietjen, Clearco, 610-213-2824, krista.tietjen@clear.co
SOURCE Clearco