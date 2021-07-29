AUSTIN, Texas, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ClearBlade and Phoenix Contact announce a partnership that delivers field IoT and Edge solutions via Intelligent Assets. Together, the two companies can provide a full solution including hardware, connectivity, edge, and cloud services. The collaboration dramatically shortens time to deployment and most importantly, time to value.
Phoenix Contact brings proven, robust industrial hardware and deep domain knowledge to address the operational process needs and field application tasks. The breadth of products and existing industry-compliant solutions solve application challenges the right way the first time. ClearBlade's leading Intelligent Assets application makes connecting that hardware a simple task. The application allows end-users, operators, and analysts to configure their applications in a no-code manner that makes IIoT easy.
"Intelligent Assets with Phoenix Contact and ClearBlade has accelerated my oil and gas solutions from years to months. Their combined offering is flexible, and allows me to connect to any existing system and process data with ease. Intelligent Assets is the SCADA version 3 that we, in the oil and gas industry, sorely need." -Adam Meyer, CEO Lansera
Phoenix Contact and ClearBlade are already in the field solving critical challenges. Whether it's reducing the cost of reporting to regulatory bodies for compliance, auditable remote monitoring to reduce liability, or acting to prevent failures in field locations, the partnership provides an out-of-the-box solution.
"We've been delighted in our experience working with ClearBlade. The combination of their Intelligent Assets platform and Phoenix Contact's open PLCnext-based Edge Gateway allows our customers to truly harness the power and agility of the Industrial IoT. Our customers gain immediate operational insight with no programming through the powerful, yet intuitive Intelligent Assets interface," said Pat McCurdy, Vice President of Industry Management and Automation at Phoenix Contact USA.
The solution provides 100% remote monitoring that breathes life into legacy SCADA systems and makes new sensors plug-and-play, while providing a clear path for digital transformation. A growing list of customers in various vertical markets such as oil and gas, water, wastewater, energy, and transportation are already realizing the benefits of the partnership.
"Phoenix Contact is a hugely exciting opportunity, already proving incredible expertise as solving hard-core industrial problems. Their ability to go above and beyond to ensure customer success makes a tremendous partnership," said Eric Simone, CEO ClearBlade
The value continues beyond the initial deployments. The companies provide a shared support model ensuring certified gateways for Intelligent Assets, a clear support agreement for critical service level agreement (SLA), and an agreement to continue product innovation into the future. The pricing is simple for end users wishing to purchase a single bundle of devices with the option to include a subscription for built-in connectivity over cellular, satellite, or LPWAN.
The partnered offerings are available today. For further information, please contact sales@clearblade.com.
About ClearBlade
ClearBlade is the industry-leading Edge Computing software company that enables enterprises to rapidly engineer and run secure, real-time, scalable IoT applications. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, ClearBlade is an award-winning, fully scalable, secure, flexible and autonomous IoT edge platform that enables companies to ingest, analyze, adapt and act on any data in real-time and at extreme scale. ClearBlade provides a consistent platform across edge, cloud and on-premise environments. For more information, please visit https://www.clearblade.com.
About Phoenix Contact
Phoenix Contact develops and manufactures industrial electrical and electronic technology products that power, protect, connect, and automate systems and equipment for a wide range of industries. Phoenix Contact GmbH & Co. KG, Blomberg, Germany, operates more than 50 international subsidiaries, including Phoenix Contact USA in Middletown, Pa.
For more information about Phoenix Contact or its products, visit http://www.phoenixcontact.com, call technical service at 800-322-3225, or e-mail info@phoenixcontact.com.
Media Contacts:
ClearBlade
Michelle Davis
+1(866)999-3343
Media Contact
Michelle Davis, ClearBlade, +1 (866) 999-3343, marketing@clearblade.com
SOURCE ClearBlade