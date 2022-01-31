CHESTER, U.K., Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --- 670+ pages.
- Robust reviews of 19 well-known intranet platforms and products.
- Each product is reviewed against 10 real-world business scenarios, to provide useful information about capabilities, not merely features.
- A further 12 overview reviews of additional intranet products.
- This is a completely free report after six years of reviewing intranet tech.
- Previous reports, such as the 2021 'SharePoint intranets in-a-box' report sold for $595 USD, and sold well.
- Reviews are still independent and unbiased, and scores are triple-checked and balanced.
- Reviewers, several of whom are independent consultants, are well-known experts and follow the ClearBox review framework.
ClearBox Consulting, experts in digital workplace strategy, has released their 670-page report, robustly reviewing leading intranet platforms and products.
The new report replaces two separate reports from last year, meaning it covers intranet products that require SharePoint as a base platform, as well as standalone intranet systems that while independent of SharePoint can still work well alongside it.
And while this single report more comprehensively covers the market, this year it's completely free to download. This saves organisations between $500 and $1100 USD, based on 2021's report prices, and so empowers smaller organisations to better view the market, understand modern platform capabilities, and save themselves weeks of research.

As a free download, digitally minded people at any level of the organisation can see the latest intranet innovations immediately, without having to discuss spending with their colleagues. In particular, Internal Communications, HR, and IT professionals are likely to rely on the ClearBox intranet report when discussing replacing their ageing standalone intranet or revamping their SharePoint intranet.
"Releasing the ClearBox intranet report for free means more people will get it than in previous years, so we're really pleased that our work will be in front of so many digital workplace professionals. While we often help organisations choose intranet technology, our reviews showcase 31 brilliant vendors and so building a shortlist can be done in a matter of hours.
"Anyone and everyone involved with digital inside the enterprise should download the report to take to their next big team meeting." — Suzie Robinson, digital workplace consultant and report producer, ClearBox Consulting.
Each of the 19 intranet reviews offers clear scoring across 10 real-world business scenarios, to help organisations of every size find the best-fit intranet platform, according to their priority requirements. The tech stack of each product is clearly shown, and the price bracket indicates the affordability, considering total cost over three years.
The reviews offer expert commentary and dozens of screenshots to show the inner workings of each intranet product. It's an at-a-glance reference but the report also offers practical general guidance, and is easy to read from end-to-end.
The independent reviewers have followed the ClearBox review framework, established over six years' experience of reviewing intranet platforms and employee communication apps.
As a buyer's guide, this is an indispensable report for Internal Communication pros, employee engagement execs, HR directors, and IT leaders. Having had six years' success with selling previous reports at between $400 and $600 USD, the new edition is poised to be a 'best seller', as it is available at no cost; it's completely free with no caveats.
There's no excuse now to feel lost – the ClearBox intranet report is the starting point for your digital journey.
