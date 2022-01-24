CHESTER, United Kingdom, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Embargoed until 1st February, please contact now for your review copy and further details.
ClearBox Consulting, experts in digital workplace strategy, release their new report at the end of January, reviewing 32 intranet platforms to help organisations find the right tech solution.
20 of the intranet reviews offer clear scoring across 10 real-world business scenarios, to help organisations of every size find the best-fit intranet platform, according to their priority requirements.
Nine independent reviewers have followed the ClearBox assessment framework, established over six years of reviewing intranet platforms and employee communication apps.
The reviews offer expert commentary and dozens of screenshots to show the inner workings of each intranet product.
As a buyer's guide, this is an indispensable report for Internal Communication pros, employee engagement execs, HR directors, and IT leaders.
If curious about the reviews or the report's production, and to get your copy, please arrange a conversation with Suzie Robinson, digital workplace consultant and report producer, through mailto:Wedge@clearbox.co.uk [Wedge@clearbox.co.uk __title__ null] and see the ClearBox Press Center: https://www.clearbox.co.uk/press
