ClearBridge Technology Group named among best workplaces for 2022
BILLERICA, Mass., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ClearBridge Technology Group has been named to Inc. magazine's annual Best Workplaces list. Featured in the May/June 2022 issue, hitting newsstands on May 17, 2022, and prominently featured on Inc.com, the list is the result of a comprehensive measurement of American companies that have excelled in creating exceptional workplaces and company culture, whether operating in a physical or virtual facility.
After collecting data from thousands of submissions, Inc. selected 475 honorees this year. Each company that was nominated took part in an employee survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace, which included topics such as management effectiveness, perks, fostering employee growth, and overall company culture. The organization's benefits were also audited to determine overall score and ranking.
"At ClearBridge, we have a hard-working, success-driven team that follows the work hard/play hard mentality." said Joe Wetmore, co-CEO of ClearBridge Technology Group. "Our employees make us who we are as an organization. We want to ensure that we create an environment for them to succeed."
"Maintaining a great working culture during the pandemic had its challenges. We were able to transition from a traditional onsite model to 100% remote work on the fly." Said Tim Powel, co-CEO of ClearBridge Technology Group. "Now our employees enjoy a hybrid work environment where they have input on their remote schedule allowing them to maximize work-life balance."
"Not long ago, the term 'best workplace' would have conjured up images of open-office designs with stocked snack fridges," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "Yet given the widespread adoption of remote work, the concept of the workplace has shifted. This year, Inc. has recognized the organizations dedicated to redefining and enriching the workplace in the face of the pandemic."
About ClearBridge Technology Group
Clearbridge Technology Group works with leading organizations to bridge their personnel gaps through Temporary Staffing, Full-time Placement, and Consulting Services. Unlike typical staffing or consulting companies, ClearBridge is a comprehensive solutions provider. ClearBridge Technology Group partners with its clients to assess and prescribe skill-based solutions that leverage people for the success of a company's most critical technology projects. Learn more at clearbridgetech.com.
About Inc. Media
The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit http://www.inc.com.
About Quantum Workplace
Quantum Workplace, based in Omaha, Nebraska, is an HR technology company that serves organizations through employee-engagement surveys, action-planning tools, exit surveys, peer-to-peer recognition, performance evaluations, goal tracking, and leadership assessment. For more information, visit QuantumWorkplace.com.
