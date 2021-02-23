BOSTON and HOPKINTON, Mass., Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ClearCompany, the premier platform for employee engagement and performance management, and PrismHR, the leading HR technology software powering payroll, benefits, and HR for small and medium-sized businesses across the U.S., today announced that ClearCompany's Performance Management and Employee Engagement suites have been integrated with the PrismHR platform and the platform is now available to PrismHR service providers and their small-business customers.
PrismHR service providers can now access ClearCompany's Performance Management and Employee Engagement suites through PrismHR Marketplace to deliver a modern approach to employee retention, feedback, and development to their small-business clients.
ClearCompany and PrismHR will be linked through a bidirectional integration and single sign-on, allowing the systems to work together. The integration provides a seamless connection to top-tier performance and engagement tools.
The ClearCompany Performance Management platform offers valuable insights and perspectives on talent, with intuitive review cycle creation, 360-degree feedback, automated check-ins, and tools for recording private notes about performance. Additionally, goal-planning tools within the platform help drive engagement and focus to improve employee-manager collaboration.
ClearCompany Employee Engagement Surveys help HR practitioners measure employee engagement and provide an outlet for real-time and anonymous employee feedback. As the workplace continues to evolve, keeping a finger on the organizational pulse is critical to maintaining optimal company culture or recognizing when to make changes to build long-term business success.
"Employees want to hear from peers and managers, and to be heard. If employers aren't providing feedback on individual performance or contributions, they are missing an opportunity. And if they aren't listening to their workforce through engagement tools and surveys, they are fumbling through the darkness, often unknowingly," said Brian Campbell, Chief Revenue Officer of ClearCompany. "We are excited and proud to be partnering with PrismHR to provide the modern tools companies need to engage, provide feedback, and retain employees in any work environment."
"Performance management and employee engagement are two of the most critical tools a business can use to improve employee retention and workforce development," said Jonathan Wall, Vice President of Strategic Partnerships at PrismHR. "ClearCompany offers some of the most innovative solutions on the market today, and we're looking forward to rolling them out to our HR service providers and their small-business clients."
About ClearCompany
For 16 years, ClearCompany has helped companies achieve their missions with software and best practices to plan for, find, and keep hundreds of thousands of A Players across business cycles. We designed and built a unified platform to deliver exceptional headcount planning capabilities, unparalleled hiring and onboarding experiences, company-wide goal alignment, and performance management that drive companies forward.
About PrismHR
PrismHR's mission is to fuel the growth of small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) across the U.S. Our software, combined with our ecosystem of HR service providers, enables SMBs to manage payroll, benefits, and HR, leveling the playing field with large enterprises. Today, PrismHR software delivers world-class HR services to more than 88,000 organizations and over 2 million worksite employees, processing greater than $57 billion in payroll each year. PrismHR is located in Hopkinton, Massachusetts.
Media Contact
Katie Granzier, ClearCompany, +1 6173074066, kgranzier@clearcompany.com
SOURCE ClearCompany