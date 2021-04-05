BOSTON, Apr. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ClearCompany, the premier talent management platform for talent acquisition, performance management, employee engagement, and planning and analytics, recently announced that it earned top awards in 18 categories in G2's Spring 2021 Grid Reports, including Best Estimated ROI, Users Most Likely to Recommend and Fastest Implementation for enterprise organizations.
ClearCompany is no stranger to the G2 Grid Reports. In addition to claiming new categories with G2 this season, ClearCompany remains a Leader in Applicant Tracking Systems and a High Performer in Onboarding and Performance Management. With continued rapid growth powered by industry-leading products, ClearCompany provides clients with innovative solutions designed to help them successfully navigate today's employment landscape from hire to rehire.
"ClearCompany is proud to see our platform continue to delight our clients," remarked Christine Rose, vice president of customer success for ClearCompany. "G2's Grid Reports highlight how we are providing quality end-to-end talent solutions for midmarket and enterprise organizations across all industries, and we look forward to continuing to help our clients achieve Talent Success."
This recognition expands on an already busy awards season for ClearCompany, as their talent management platform recently received the top software ranking in multiple categories from SelectSoftware Reviews and the Most Loved Award from TrustRadius.
