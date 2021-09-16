BOSTON, Sep. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ClearCompany, the premier talent management platform for planning and analytics, talent acquisition, employee engagement, and performance management, announced today that it earned a 2021 Great Place to Work Certification™. Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention, and increased innovation.
The prestigious Great Place to Work award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at ClearCompany. This year, employees indicated that ClearCompany stands out in a few key categories. 87% of employees said it's a great place to work – 28 points higher than the average U.S. company. Additionally, 93% say they feel ClearCompany's work environment is friendly and welcoming and that they have fun with their coworkers. 93% of employees also say that ClearCompany leadership promotes inclusive behavior, avoids discrimination, and is committed to ensuring fair appeals.
"Great Place to Work Certification™ isn't something that comes easily – it takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of global recognition at Great Place to Work. "It's the only official recognition determined by employees' real-time reports of their company culture. Earning this designation means that ClearCompany is one of the best companies to work for in the country."
According to Great Place to Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company's profits and have a fair chance at promotion.
This recognition follows a series of other awards for the Talent Management Platform. ClearCompany was also named to the Capterra Talent Management Software Shortlist, recognized as a Top HR Software FrontRunner by Software Advice, and earned recognition as a Fall 2021 Crowd Leader by G2. ClearCompany received awards from G2 across 17 categories, notably for its Onboarding platform, which was named a Leader in the software category. Onboarding also earned Best Results for enterprise clients.
ClearCompany's Talent Management software awards sweep is not unusual — the company has received several awards recognizing its fast growth and position as a leading HR software platform, including being named to the prestigious Inc. 5000 list for the sixth consecutive year. HR software is an integral part of managing critical HR functions including recruitment, applicant tracking, onboarding, employee engagement, performance management, and workforce planning. ClearCompany empowers thousands of companies to attract, screen, and hire better talent, engage their team, and use strategic insights to keep their recruiting competitive.
About ClearCompany
For 16 years, ClearCompany has helped companies achieve their missions with software and best practices to hire, retain, and engage, hundreds of thousands of A Players. We designed and built a unified platform to deliver exceptional headcount planning capabilities, unparalleled hiring and onboarding experiences, company-wide goal alignment, and performance management that drives companies forward.
Media Contact
