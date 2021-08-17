BOSTON, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ClearCompany, the premier talent management platform for planning and analytics, talent acquisition, employee engagement, and performance management, today announced their inclusion on the annual Inc. 5000 list at No. 3498. This is their sixth consecutive year on the Inc. 5000, putting ClearCompany in the top 2% of companies to receive the honor. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.
"It's a privilege to be among an exclusive group of outstanding companies to rank on the Inc. 5000 for six years in a row," said ClearCompany Co-Founder and CEO Andre Lavoie. "This recognition of our continued success would not be possible without our exceptional team of A Players. We look forward to continuing to provide unmatched talent management solutions to help our clients find, engage, and retain diverse, equitable, and inclusive teams of A Players at their own organizations."
Not only have the companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but this year's list also proved especially resilient and flexible given 2020's unprecedented challenges. Among the 5,000, the average median three-year growth rate soared to 543 percent, and median revenue reached $11.1 million. Together, those companies added more than 610,000 jobs over the past three years.
Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.
"The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we've lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people."
ClearCompany's first appearance on the Inc. 5000 was in 2016. They have continued to grow thanks to enhancements to their talent management platform to aid clients' recruiting, engagement, and retention goals.
ClearCompany's recognition on the Inc. 5000 follows awards from Gartner, G2, and SelectSoftware Reviews recognizing ClearCompany as a leading HR software solution for applicant tracking, onboarding, performance, and employee engagement.
About ClearCompany
For 16 years, ClearCompany has helped companies achieve their missions with software and best practices to hire, retain, and engage, hundreds of thousands of A Players. We designed and built a unified platform to deliver exceptional headcount planning capabilities, unparalleled hiring and onboarding experiences, company-wide goal alignment, and performance management that drives companies forward.
Media Contact
Melanie Baravik, ClearCompany, +1 6173074066, mbaravik@clearcompany.com
SOURCE ClearCompany