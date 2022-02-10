BOSTON, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ClearCompany, the premier talent management platform for talent acquisition, employee engagement, performance management, and planning and analytics today announced it has been named to G2's 2022 Best Software Awards, placing #13 on the list of Best HR Products & Tools.
The Best Software Awards lists, according to Amanda Malko, chief marketing officer at G2, "showcas[e] market leaders and disruptors, while reflecting the latest and most pressing priorities among software buyers today."
Operating a software marketplace used by more than 60 million software buyers annually, G2 is the definitive online destination to discover, review, and manage the technology that businesses need to reach their potential. Its annual Best Software List ranks the world's best software companies and products based on authentic, timely reviews from real users.
The Best HR Products designation is only achieved by providing both best-in-class software and an exceptional customer experience. ClearCompany users called the software "Absolutely the best ATS and onboarding system ever," and in several reviews, users stated that they had recommended ClearCompany to their colleagues.
ClearCompany was also recently recognized in G2's Winter 2022 Grid® Reports thanks to outstanding feedback from its users. ClearCompany earned 32 awards across nine categories, including:
- Applicant Tracking Software: Leader
- Onboarding: Best Results, Best Estimated ROI, and Best Usability
- Performance Management: High Performer and
- Employee Engagement: High Performer
- Candidate Relationship Management Software: Leader, Momentum Leader, and Best and Easiest to Use for enterprise clients in the category
- HR Analytics: High Performer and Best and Easiest to Use
- Job Description Management: Mid-Market High Performer and Users Most Likely to Recommend
- Recruitment Marketing: High Performer and Easiest to Use
ClearCompany's ATS and Performance Management solutions were also named Momentum Leaders on the Momentum Grid® Report, which measures increases in web and social media presence, employee headcount, and the number of software reviews each year.
"ClearCompany is excited that our platform continues to help our clients hire, engage, and retain A Players in a challenging job market," said Christine Rose, vice president of customer success for ClearCompany. "Backed by testimonials from real clients, our spot on G2's Best HR Products list is proof that ClearCompany is a trusted talent management solution for a variety of organizations across all industries."
"Our annual Best Software List aims to guide buyers on their purchasing decisions, knowing they can trust in the credibility and objectivity of our scoring algorithms," said Godard Abel, co-founder and CEO of G2. "We applaud those companies named to our 2022 list, as they've earned the satisfaction among their customers as well as an impressive market presence."
To learn more, view G2's Best HR Products for 2022 List and read about G2's methodology.
About ClearCompany
For 18 years, ClearCompany has helped companies achieve their missions with software and best practices to hire, retain, and engage hundreds of thousands of A Players. We designed and built a unified platform to deliver exceptional headcount planning capabilities, unparalleled hiring and onboarding experiences, company-wide goal alignment, and performance management that drives companies forward.
