BOSTON, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ClearCompany is proud to announce that our Vice President of People, Angie Wideman-Powell, was named a 2021 Human Resource Executive® HR Rising Star. HRE's Rising Stars recognize HR executives who have demonstrated leadership, the ability to successfully launch significant HR initiatives, and the ability to tackle major HR-related challenges.
HRE called this year's Rising Stars "the most innovative, accomplished, and promising talent" in the HR profession. They are also recognized for their outstanding contributions to company endurance and growth through the pandemic and high levels of performance under pressure.
Rising Stars judge and VP and talent leader at Merge, Leslie Mikus, said, "Angie's commitment to her organization's wellbeing was what set her apart from others in a significant way. From ongoing and thoughtful DE&I practices to a proactive and scalable COVID-19 response, she exemplifies HR leadership under pressure."
In her five years at ClearCompany, Wideman-Powell has received three promotions, most recently to her current role as VP of People. In 2020, she rose to the challenge of shifting 165 employees from offices to remote work and successfully developed strategies to retain all ClearCompany employees during an economic downturn. She introduced business strategies to enable nationwide hiring while also strengthening diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives company-wide. Wideman-Powell's efforts resulted in a 5% increase in racial and ethnic diversity at the company in just six months. Since then, that number has increased to 12%.
Wideman-Powell's future goals include gaining more knowledge about compensation strategies and working to replace in-person training workshops with self-service training at ClearCompany. We look forward to Angie's continued growth and contributions to the team at ClearCompany.
