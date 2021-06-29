CHICAGO, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Clearcover Insurance Company, the smarter car insurance choice, today announced a new partnership with Salty Dot, Inc. to broaden distribution and allow Clearcover policies to be available through Salty's agency.
This new partnership will enable Clearcover's easy to use car insurance products and technology to be available on Salty's Embedded Insurance® platform and Salty's customers in Arizona, Ohio, Utah, Wisconsin, and more states in the future. The combination of Salty's seamless experience driven by artificial intelligence and machine learning and Clearcover's digital insurance experience will provide customers with a simple and convenient auto insurance solution.
"Clearcover's mission is to become the digital auto insurer of choice for modern drivers," says Nick Shutwell, Senior Vice President of Growth at Clearcover. "Our partnership with Salty will support us in expanding the availability of our seamless and affordable car insurance experience to a greater number of customers."
"Salty is excited to launch our partnership with Clearcover," said Paul Gable, Salty's Chief Insurance Officer. "Salty's customers gain a powerful new option with Clearcover's digital insurance strategy. From initial engagement at the point of sale through the complexities of the claim process, Clearcover has engineered a superior consumer process. We look forward to growing with Clearcover as we expand our mutual footprints across the country."
About Clearcover
Clearcover is the smarter car insurance choice, offering better coverage for less money. Clearcover's API-first approach enables customers to have great insurance at affordable rates. The company's powerful technology coupled with their dedicated Customer Advocate team ensures a quality experience. Backed by one of the world's biggest reinsurers and built for modern drivers, Clearcover makes it easy to get reliable car insurance in minutes.
About Salty Dot
Salty Dot, Inc. is the Embedded Insurance® technology company. Salty removes existing consumer impediments to buying the right policy and having the proper coverage. The company's platform is a proprietary Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution that enables carriers and distribution partners to offer a customized policy to insure a product or service in real-time during the purchase process. Salty uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to analyze unique data sources about the buyer and the purchase. It then sorts through multiple carriers to seamlessly offer the right insurance.The company is licensed to operate in all 50 states through Salty Dot Insurance Agency, LLC and its affiliates.
