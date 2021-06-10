CHICAGO, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Clearcover Insurance Company today announced a new partnership with bolt access. This partnership will expand Clearcover's offering to bolt access' agent footprint through bolt's digital insurance distribution platform.
"At Clearcover, we strive to make insurance as simple as possible for agents and their customers," said Nick Shutwell, Senior Vice President of Growth. "Our partnership with bolt access is a great way for us to provide our digital experience to an agency partner with deep roots in the industry."
"We're thrilled to welcome our newest partner, Clearcover, to the bolt access platform," said Eric White, Executive Vice President of Distribution. "We are both dedicated to the success of independent agents nationwide. This partnership provides our agents new opportunities to quote their clients affordable auto insurance with new digital capabilities such as accessing their ID cards with the touch of a button. Working with Clearcover supports our goal of providing independent agents a fast, efficient, and flexible platform that enables their businesses."
The benefits of this new partnership include:
- More Customer Choice: bolt access agents in 15 of Clearcover's states will be able to offer Clearcover's digital personal auto product alongside other A-rated auto, home, and commercial carriers
- Improved Digital Capabilities: Clearcover and bolt access' partnership will make access to a digital marketplace with digital insurance solutions easier and more efficient for customers.
About Clearcover
Clearcover is the smarter car insurance choice, offering better coverage for less money. Clearcover's API-first approach enables customers to have great insurance at affordable rates. The company's powerful technology coupled with their dedicated Customer Advocate team ensures a quality experience. Backed by one of the world's biggest reinsurers and built for modern drivers, Clearcover makes it easy to get reliable car insurance in minutes.
For more information, or to partner with Clearcover, please visit https://clearcover.com/. Connect with us on Twitter: @Clearcover, Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/clearcoverinc or LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/clearcover-inc./
About bolt access
bolt access is an online property and casualty insurance wholesaler, uniting independent insurance agents with the carriers they need on a single platform. It's SaaS (Software as a Service) platform delivers a best-in-class customer experience by digitally connecting agents to personal, commercial, and specialty insurance products. Currently, bolt access has more than 50 insurance carriers and thousands of insurance agencies producing more than $29 million in new business premium per year.
