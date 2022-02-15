TAMPA, Fla., Feb.15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ClearGage, a financial technology platform built for healthcare, has announced a partnership with Dental Finance to provide a new channel of financing solutions for dental patients. The partnership provides more flexibility and transparency as patients look to finance their healthcare needs.
"Our partnership with Dental Finance will significantly expand our reach in the dental industry," said Derek Barclay, CEO of ClearGage. "We're excited to launch this integrated solution and provide more robust financing options for dental patients in need."
Dental Finance is a consumer finance technology company with a platform built to provide customers with a seamless, self-service financing application experience on various devices, including mobile devices, tablets, and PC's. Dental Finance's waterfall technology leads to more approvals by leveraging secondary and tertiary lending partners, helping healthcare groups to build comprehensive programs that meet the needs of their patients across the FICO spectrum.
"We are thrilled to team up with ClearGage to help build a holistic finance program for patients" said Brandon D'Haenens, CEO of Dental Finance. "With the support of ClearGage, we can customize financially inclusive programs with a truly comprehensive omnichannel solution that will empower healthcare groups to provide their patient's options when seeking treatment."
This integration will create a better experience for patients and improve performance for practices by approving more patients, thus increasing cash flow and revenue.
About Dental Finance
Dental Finance offers a managed service platform that connects merchants and their customers with multiple lending institutions through a seamless unified application process. The platform's modern architecture can automatically cascade the application through numerous tiers of lenders to provide the best possible offers to the borrowers. For more information, visit http://www.dentalfinance.com
About ClearGage
ClearGage's mission is to make healthcare more transparent and affordable for all. Founded in 2009, ClearGage has built an innovative suite of treatment estimation, patient financing, and payment solutions to enable a digital, transparent financial experience for healthcare providers and patients. In Q2 of 2021, ClearGage launched its new patient financing solution, ClearGage Financing, designed to help practices extend affordable payment options to more of their patients. ClearGage Financing gives practices the ability to easily set up payment plans with their patients and get paid within two business days. Learn more about ClearGage at: http://www.cleargage.com
