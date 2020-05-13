SAN FRANCISCO, May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ClearScale, a leading cloud services provider, announced today that it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Education Competency status. This designation recognizes that ClearScale has demonstrated technical proficiency and demonstrated success building solutions that support mission-critical workloads of Higher Education, K-12 Primary/Secondary, Research, and Publishing customers.
Achieving the AWS Education Competency differentiates ClearScale as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member that has delivered proven customer success providing specialized solutions aligning with AWS architectural best practices to support the academic experience of teachers and learners and/or improve the operational needs of administrators. To receive the designation, APN Partners must possess deep AWS expertise and undergo an assessment of the security, performance, and reliability of their solutions.
"ClearScale is proud to achieve AWS Education Competency status," said Pavel Pragin, CEO of ClearScale. "Our team is passionate about building the best applications and infrastructure on AWS that support educational institutions and EdTech companies in their mission to deliver solutions that help students learn."
AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program. It helps customers identify Consulting and Technology APN Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.
ClearScale has an established cloud services practice tailored for the education sector that includes cloud migration, infrastructure optimization and modernization, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) application development, DevOps, machine learning / data analytics, and remote learning projects. ClearScale has helped numerous higher education and EdTech companies reduce IT infrastructure costs, improve the user experience, streamline IT operations and enhance security.
"ClearScale recognized the importance of AWS's machine learning services to SeligoAI's value proposition and their ability to generate probability-based intelligence," said Gregory Jordan, founder and CEO of SeligoAI. "Complex AI algorithms also continuously modify the working dataset and continually refine the predictive model which refreshes the probability analyses. This feature provides evolving value and contributes to the sustainability of the universities and colleges. AWS machine learning solutions are essential to this set of core calculations."
ClearScale has earned nine AWS Competency designations. To learn more about our services for the education industry, read our education case studies.
