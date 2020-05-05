SAN FRANCISCO, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ClearScale, a leading cloud services provider, announced today that it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) SaaS Competency status. This designation recognizes that ClearScale has demonstrated deep experience helping organizations design and build SaaS and cloud-native solutions on AWS.
Achieving the AWS SaaS Competency differentiates ClearScale as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member that possess deep domain expertise in one or more of the following core SaaS categories – Design Services and Builders. APN Consulting Partners in the Design Services category have expertise in designing and implementing complex cloud-native SaaS solutions with AWS infrastructure. APN Consulting Partners in the Builders category have deep expertise in building cloud-native SaaS applications via software development. To receive the designation, APN Partners must possess deep AWS expertise in designing and building SaaS solutions seamlessly on AWS.
"ClearScale is proud to be one of the first APN Partners to earn AWS SaaS Competency status," said Pavel Pragin, CEO of ClearScale. "The capabilities required for this AWS Competency - designing and implementing complex cloud-native SaaS solutions on AWS - are specialties of ClearScale. We are honored to be recognized by AWS for our SaaS expertise in these areas."
AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify Consulting and Technology APN Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.
ClearScale is a Premier Consulting Partner in the APN and has completed more than 850 successful cloud projects for customers across all industries. The company offers development, migration, modernization, and management services that help SaaS companies fully leverage the latest AWS technologies to drive innovation.
"Our goal was to be innovative, cost effective, and user friendly. Working with ClearScale for over a year, our expectations have been far surpassed," said Christopher Wright, Cardganize, CEO. "In the ever-changing technological landscape we operate in, ClearScale is a proven partner that can build, deploy, and support world class SaaS applications."
This is the ninth AWS Competency designation that ClearScale has earned. To learn more about our SaaS application development services, visit https://www.clearscale.com/services/saas-application-development.
About ClearScale
ClearScale is a cloud-native systems integration, strategic consulting and application development company. The company offers cloud consulting, cloud migration, application development and modernization services, as well as a variety of data engineering services to a wide range of customers – from startups to large enterprises and public sector organizations. For more information, visit: www.clearscale.com.
Contact
Public Relations
1-800-591-0442
info@clearscale.net