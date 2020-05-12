MCLEAN, Va., May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Clearsight Advisors, Inc. ("Clearsight") is pleased to unveil its new brand identity and website. The Firm, headquartered in Metro Washington, DC, was founded in 2011 and has grown from a start up to over 30 professionals in three offices. Clearsight's focus since its founding has been on the convergence of professional services, software and data & analytics businesses. Today, almost nine years later, that thesis has proven prescient and remains the cornerstone of Clearsight's differentiation.
Clearsight Co-Founder, CEO and Managing Director, Joel Kallett, commented in his Letter from the CEO, "As we look to celebrate our 9th anniversary this summer, it is clear that we have grown to become the go-to investment banking firm focused exclusively on the Knowledge Economy serving high-growth business services and tech-enabled services companies. Our coverage universe reflects where many of the markets are headed, as knowledge workers – in particular, in the consulting and outsourced services markets – are becoming critical to the success of new business models, digital technologies and massive data and analytics projects. Clearsight's unique insights on how best to position these businesses to raise capital and execute strategic M&A is a critical component of their future success in these dynamic markets."
Clearsight's core service offerings are M&A Advisory, both sellside and buyside advisory, Capital Raising, Financial Advisory and Consulting, and Strategic Growth Capital. The Firm's focus and relationships have created a powerhouse boutique of strategic and financial advisory and execution capabilities. The Firm has completed over 50 successful transactions with leading Private Equity Firms and strategic corporations including Accenture, Deloitte, EY, Huron, IBM, KPMG, Salesforce, Samsung, and UDG, among others. Visit Clearsight's new modern website to see the refreshed logo and read more about the dynamic team of professionals of the Firm.
"We debated launching this new Brand Identity amid the Coronavirus Pandemic. We ultimately concluded that this is the signaling and start of the next chapter in Clearsight's evolution and it parallels the new chapter to come for all of us as we seek to emerge from this global pandemic. We remain committed to the well-being of our clients and our Clearsight employees. While we know tomorrow will be different, we remain excited and positive about what the future holds for the Firm, our clients and our communities," reflected Greg Treger, Co-Founder and Managing Director at Clearsight.
About Clearsight Advisors
Clearsight Advisors is an independent merchant banking firm dedicated to driving the Knowledge Economy by providing world-class M&A and capital raising solutions exclusively to growth-oriented Business Services and Technology companies. Clearsight combines deep market insights across software, services and data. Clearsight Capital Advisors, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary, is a registered member of FINRA & SIPC. For more information about Clearsight, visit www.clearsightadvisors.com
