ALPHARETTA, Ga., October 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ClearStar, Inc., a leading provider of Human Capital IntegritySM technology-based services in background and medical screening is pleased to announce that Angela Kimbell has been named Vice President of Marketing.
Angela will lead all aspects of ClearStar's marketing agenda, including market research, brand-building, campaign execution, and reporting. She will be responsible for defining a client-centric strategy that encompasses thought leadership and strategic partnerships with goals of reinforcing ClearStar's brand and generating demand in its target verticals.
"I am pleased to welcome Angela to the ClearStar team," said Chad Parodi, ClearStar's CEO. "Her experience deploying marketing strategies that help differentiate brands and drive accelerated revenue growth will power a reinvigorated marketing program that will contribute to ClearStar's long-term success."
Angela is an accomplished Fortune 500 marketing executive and growth strategy consultant, bringing over 20 years of experience in marketing to ClearStar. Throughout her career, Angela has built a reputation for building clearly-differentiated brands, driving above-market revenue growth, and helping organizations scale quickly.
Prior to ClearStar, Angela was Head of Marketing at Edge Technologies, a data visualization and connected intelligence B2B SaaS provider, where she was responsible for leading the company's branding, digital marketing, and go-to-market strategies. Before Edge Technologies, Angela spent seven years as a management consultant helping resource-constrained and growth-and-innovation-challenged companies design, optimize, and execute transformational marketing strategies. Prior to consulting, Angela held several senior leadership roles in strategy, marketing, client services, and operations in both Fortune 500 and FTSE companies.
Angela's diverse commercial experience spans several industries including financial services, facility support services, business intelligence technology, media and events, marketing agencies, and human capital/staffing services.
"I am honored to have the opportunity to lead growth marketing efforts and shape customer-centric communications strategies that will expand and amplify ClearStar's standing as a premiere background and medical screening services provider and brand," said Angela.
Please join us in welcoming Angela to the ClearStar family!
About ClearStar:
ClearStar is a leading provider of Human Capital Integrity technology-based services specializing in background and medical screening. For more than 25 years, ClearStar has been helping clients around the globe succeed by providing them with employment intelligence to grow their teams with confidence. As a seven-time Inc. 5000 honoree and founding member of the Professional Background Screening Association, ClearStar has established an impeccable reputation for innovation, reliability, and candidate care. See more about ClearStar at http://www.clearstar.net.
About Hanover Investors:
Hanover Investors is a special situations investor that operates in under-analyzed and illiquid markets.
Hanover, which is headquartered in the UK and operates companies with activities across the globe, combines analytical rigor and flexibility in execution to create a repeatable model of successful investment selection. A deep understanding of a company's operational and strategic context is at the center of the firm's investment process, refined over decades of hands-on management of small to mid-size organizations.
Hanover focuses on an investment's main levers of value creation, providing its portfolio with access to proven "playbooks" and a Hanover bench of specialists. This approach has delivered a market leading record of returns for over 20 years.
http://www.hanoverinvestors.com
