PALO ALTO, Calif., July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ClearstoneIP, the only provider of digital workflow software that is purpose-built for the freedom-to-operate process, announced today its partnership with Reynen Court Inc., the fast-growing software company supported by a consortium of twenty of the largest global law firms. The Clearstone FTO platform will be featured and made available to discover, evaluate and procure for deployment to law firms and corporate legal departments through the Reynen Court Solutions Store.
"We are thrilled to collaborate with Reynen Court and have the Clearstone FTO platform featured in their app store" noted Gabe Sukman, CEO of ClearstoneIP. "Our mission to accelerate the patent clearance process and remove barriers to innovation by digitizing, centralizing and managing freedom-to-operate workflows in the cloud squarely aligns with Reynen Court's objective of accelerating and modernizing the adoption of cloud-based technologies for the legal industry."
The Clearstone FTO platform is deployed globally with law firms and corporate IP departments and has thousands of users. As the only workflow technology in the market specifically built for freedom-to-operate assessment and individual patent claim analysis, the platform brings project management principles tailored to the patent clearance process and promotes focused and efficient collaboration with technical product teams. One of its most powerful and revered features is the automatic creation of a historical analysis knowledge base from prior projects, building intuitional knowledge, eliminating duplicative work, and ensuring consistent legal positions across different reviews.
The Reynen Court platform combines a Solution Store for legal technology along with a powerful control panel that makes it easy for law firms and legal departments to adopt cloud-based applications, thus enabling firms to access modern solutions without sacrificing security or stability. Reynen Court thoroughly vets all products that are listed in its Solutions Store to drive transparency around security and technology standards, providing the bulk of the crucial IT diligence upfront for its platform customers to readily consume. ClearstoneIP is rigorously built upon core principles in security, confidentiality, and privacy, and is SOC2, GDPR, and CCPA compliant.
"We are delighted to have Clearstone IP join the Reynen Court ecosystem," said Christian Lang, Head of Strategy for Reynen Court. "FTO is an important part of an organization's IP management strategy, and Clearstone FTO provides a focused solution for teams to search, annotate, and collaborate through the FTO clearance process. Making it easier for practitioners to find and quickly begin using these sorts of highly specialized, value-additive tools is exactly what the Reynen Court Solution Store is all about."
About ClearstoneIP
ClearstoneIP (http://www.clearstoneip.com) was founded by patent attorneys to pioneer the industry standard for digital freedom-to-operate management. The Clearstone FTO platform provides efficient workflows centered around critical collaboration between and among key stakeholders in the patent clearance process, including in-house counsel, R&D, business units, and outside counsel. The result is accelerated innovation with effectively managed and mitigated patent infringement risk, all while building an institutional patent knowledge base. The founders' collective 40 years of patent industry experience, together with ongoing feedback from thousands of global users, enable FTO management best practices in the market's only purpose-built, end-to-end patent clearance management platform.
About Reynen Court
Reynen Court Inc. (http://www.reynencourt.com) makes it fast, easy and secure for law firms and in-house legal departments to discover, test, adopt and manage new legal service technologies. The platform enables firms to run cloud-based applications either on-premises or within virtual private clouds under their own control—thus giving access to modern software solutions without requiring a sacrifice of security or stability.
