DULLES, Va., March 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Unanet, the leading SaaS project-based Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) provider, today announced a comprehensive update to Clearview, the flexible project-based ERP software purpose-built for the architecture and engineering (A&E) industries. The new features include an easy-to-use web application, enhanced invoice delivery and tracking, and for the first time, a payment processing feature.
Since its acquisition of Clearview Software six months ago, Unanet has invested in significant enhancements of the product's functionality, a promise Unanet made upon the acquisition. A&E firms will immediately notice the benefits of the updated software, and how it is scaling and evolving to meet their growing needs.
Feature updates include:
- An easy-to-use web app that provides remote access to dashboards and work flows, while also encouraging prompt time and expense entries for workers on-the-go.
- Invoice delivery and tracking updates allowing A&E firms to automate some invoicing for quicker payments and collections.
- Payment facilitation allowing companies to collect payment via ACH and credit cards, for quicker accounts receivable resolutions. This is a brand-new feature that will significantly simplify payment processing.
"We're scaling Clearview to meet the needs of A&E firms that are operating in an always-on, round-the-clock environment," said Craig Halliday, CEO, Unanet. "In addition to the technology investments demonstrated today, Unanet is adding service and support resources, ensuring that Clearview customers have knowledgeable, available and trusted ERP partners available at all times."
Unanet expects to release more features and service updates for Clearview throughout 2020. In addition, Clearview and Unanet will further integrate business operations in 2020, including marketing and branding so customers will have one unified voice, service experience and interaction with Unanet.
"With Clearview's software and Unanet's resources, A&E firms have an unbeatable ERP solution," said Matt Pantana, Founder of Clearview Software. "This release is just the first step in what promises to be an ongoing acceleration of innovation and customer service for Clearview Software users."
To learn more about today's product release, please visit www.clearviewsoftware.com/release-notes.
About Unanet
Unanet is a leading provider of ERP solutions purpose-built for Government Contractors, A/E, and Professional Services. More than 2,000 project-driven organizations depend on Unanet to turn their information into actionable insights, drive better decision-making, and nurture business growth. For more information, visit www.unanet.com. Follow Unanet at @UnanetTech on Twitter and Unanet-Technologies on LinkedIn.