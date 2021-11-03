Clearwater Analytics (PRNewsfoto/Clearwater Analytics, LLC)

Clearwater Analytics (PRNewsfoto/Clearwater Analytics, LLC)

 By Clearwater Analytics

BOISE, Idaho, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CWAN) ("Clearwater Analytics" or the "Company"), an industry-leading SaaS solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting, announced today its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.

"We are very pleased that Clearwater Analytics' consistent, reliable, and durable growth over the last several years has continued with our financial results for the third quarter of 2021 – our first quarter as a publicly-traded company," said Sandeep Sahai, Chief Executive Officer, Clearwater Analytics. "We radically simplify investment accounting, reporting, and analytics for our clients, who face challenges including low yields, increasing complexity and globalization of invested assets, rising demand for risk management, and increasing regulatory complexity.  Our high quality 100% SaaS business and financial model, combined with ongoing investments in R&D, enables our platform to be a disruptor in a market with legacy technology incumbents."

Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results Summary

  • Revenue: Total revenue for the third quarter of 2021 reached $64.5 million, an increase of 20.9%, from $53.4 million in the third quarter of 2020.

     
  • Gross Profit: Gross profit for the third quarter of 2021 was $46.7 million compared with $41.0 million in the third quarter of 2020. Gross margin was 72.4%, versus 76.9% in the third quarter of 2020. Gross margin decreased primarily due to increased equity-based compensation expense and investment to support the onboarding of new clients. Non-GAAP gross profit for the third quarter of 2021 was $48.1 million, and non-GAAP gross margin was 74.5%.

     
  • Income from Operations: Income from operations for the third quarter of 2021 was $7.3 million compared with $16.5 million in the third quarter of 2020. Income from operations in the third quarter of 2021 included $7.7 million of equity-based compensation, representing a $6.0 million increase from the third quarter of 2020. 

     
  • Net Income/(Loss): Net loss for the third quarter of 2021 was $11.4 million compared with net income of $11.5 million in the third quarter of 2020. Net loss in the third quarter of 2021 included a $10.3 million loss on debt extinguishment. Non-GAAP net income for the third quarter of 2021 was $8.7 million compared with non-GAAP net income of $14.0 million in the third quarter of 2020.

     
  • Net Income/(Loss) Per Share attributable to Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc.: Net loss per basic and diluted share was $0.05 in the third quarter of 2021.

     
  • Adjusted EBITDA: Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of 2021 was $17.1 million, compared with $19.0 million in the third quarter of 2020. Adjusted EBITDA margin for the third quarter of 2021 was 26.5%.

     
  • Cash: Cash and cash equivalents were $245.1 million as of September 30, 2021.

Third Quarter 2021 Key Metrics Summary

  • Annualized Recurring Revenue: As of September 30, 2021, annualized recurring revenue ("ARR") reached $257.0 million, an increase of 20% from $214.9 million at September 30, 2020.

     

    ARR is calculated at the end of a period by dividing the recurring revenue in the last month of such period by the number of days in the month and multiplying by 365.

     
  • Gross Revenue Retention Rate: As of September 30, 2021, gross revenue retention rate was 98%. The Company has reported a gross revenue retention rate of 98% for eleven consecutive quarters.

     

    Gross revenue retention rate represents annual contract value ("ACV") at the beginning of the 12-month period ended on the reporting date less client attrition over the prior 12-month period, divided by ACV at the beginning of the 12-month period, expressed as a percentage. ACV is comprised of annualized recurring revenue plus contracted-not-billed revenue, which represents the estimated annual contracted revenue for new and existing client opportunities prior to revenue recognition.

     
  • Net Revenue Retention Rate: As of September 30, 2021, net revenue retention rate was 111%, which represents a 220 basis point improvement over 109% at September 30, 2020.

     

    Net revenue retention rate is the percentage of recurring revenue retained from clients on the platform for 12 months and includes changes from the addition, removal, or value of assets on our platform, contractual changes that have an impact to annualized recurring revenues and lost revenue from client attrition.

Recent Business Highlights

  • International expansion momentum with key wins including a fast-growing insurance firm in Asia, a European insurer and reinsurer, and a UK-based property and casualty insurer.

     
  • North America client wins across core targeted markets featuring several large asset management firms, a number of large insurers and reinsurers, corporations spanning multiple industries including pharmaceuticals, energy, high-tech, and consumer goods, a large West Coast-based city and county government, and a Midwest-based community foundation.

     
  • A partnership with OneUnited Bank, the largest Black-owned bank in the U.S., to launch technology-based solutions that will enable Clearwater Analytics' corporate clients to invest money more easily into minority communities via minority depository institutions and direct deposits.

     
  • Clearwater Analytics' annual North American user conference, Clearwater Connect, held last week with our clients and prospects. Sessions covered trending topics important to Clearwater Analytics' clients, including ESG investing, insurance client survey findings, LIBOR, and Clearwater Analytics' platform-specific updates.

     
  • The Company's IPO transaction that priced on September 23, 2021, commemorated with Clearwater Analytics' executive team ringing The Opening Bell® at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on September 24.

Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Guidance

  • Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $66.0 million to $67.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, which implies full-year 2021 revenue of $248.3 million to $249.3 million or full-year revenue growth of 22% to 23%.

     
  • Adjusted EBITDA margin is expected to be approximately 26% for the fourth quarter of 2021, which implies full-year 2021 adjusted EBITDA margin of approximately 28%.

Certain components of the guidance given above are provided on a non-GAAP basis only without providing a reconciliation to guidance provided on a GAAP basis. Information is presented in this manner, consistent with Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") rules, because the preparation of such a reconciliation could not be accomplished without "unreasonable efforts." The Company does not have access to certain information that would be necessary to provide such a reconciliation, including non-recurring items that are not indicative of the Company's ongoing operations. The Company does not believe that this information is likely to be significant to an assessment of the Company's ongoing operations, given that it is not an indicator of business performance.

Conference Call Details 

Clearwater Analytics will hold a conference call and webcast on November 3, 2021, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss financial results for the third quarter of 2021, provide a general business update and respond to analyst questions.

A live webcast of the call will also be available on the Company's investor relations website. Please visit investors.clearwateranalytics.com at least fifteen minutes prior to the start of the event to register, download and install any necessary audio software.

If you are unable to participate live, a replay of the webcast will be available following the conference call on the Company's investor relations website, along with the earnings press release, and related financial tables.

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics is a global industry-leading SaaS solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, compliance, risk, performance, and reporting. Each day, the Clearwater Analytics solution reports on more than $5.6 trillion in assets for clients that include leading insurers, asset managers, corporations, pension plans, governments, and nonprofit organizations – helping them make the most of their investment portfolio data with a world-class product and client-centric servicing. Investment professionals around the globe trust Clearwater Analytics to deliver timely, validated investment data and analytics.

Use of non-GAAP Information 

This press release contains certain non-GAAP measures, including non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP income from operations, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, non-GAAP net income, and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share.

The non-GAAP measures are not based on any standardized methodology prescribed by GAAP and are not necessarily comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. However, the Company believes that this non-GAAP information is useful as an additional means for investors to evaluate its operating performance, when reviewed in conjunction with its GAAP financial statements. These measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, and because these amounts are not determined in accordance with GAAP, they should not be used exclusively in evaluating the Company's business and operations. In addition, undue reliance should not be placed upon non-GAAP or operating information because this information is neither standardized across companies nor subjected to the same control activities and audit procedures that produce the Company's GAAP financial results.

The Company's non-GAAP statement of operations measures, including non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP income from operations, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, non-GAAP net income, and non-GAAP net income per diluted share, are adjusted to exclude the impact of certain costs, expenses, gains and losses and other specified items that management believes are not indicative of its ongoing operations. These adjusted measures exclude the impact of share-based compensation and eliminate potential differences in results of operations between periods caused by factors such financing and capital structures, taxation positions or regimes, restructuring, impairment and other charges.

Use of Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management. Forward-looking statements include information concerning the Company's possible or assumed future results of operations, business strategies, technology developments, financing and investment plans, dividend policy, competitive position, industry and regulatory environment, potential growth opportunities and the effects of competition. Forward-looking statements include statements that are not historical facts and can be identified by terms such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "seek," "should," "will," "would" or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms, but are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond Clearwater Analytics' control, that may cause the Company's actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties may cause actual results to differ materially from Clearwater Analytics' current expectations and include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to keep pace with rapid technological change and competitors in its industry, the Company's ability to manage growth, the Company's ability to attract and retain skilled employees, the possibility that the Company's solutions fail to perform properly, disruptions and failures in the Company's and third parties' computer equipment, cloud-based services, electronic delivery systems, networks and telecommunications systems and infrastructure, the failure to protect the Company, its customers' and/or its vendors' confidential information and/or intellectual property, claims of infringement of others' intellectual property, factors related to the Company's ownership structure and status as a "controlled company" as well as other risks and uncertainties detailed in Clearwater Analytics' periodic public filings with the SEC, including but not limited to those discussed under "Risk Factors" in the Company's Registration Statement on Form S-1, declared effective on September 23, 2021 and in periodic reports filed by Clearwater Analytics with the SEC and its reports to shareholders. These filings are available at www.sec.gov and on Clearwater Analytics' website. 

Given these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Also, forward-looking statements represent management's beliefs and assumptions only as of the date of this press release. and should not be relied upon as representing Clearwater Analytics' expectations or beliefs as of any date subsequent to the time they are made.  Clearwater Analytics does not undertake to and specifically declines any obligation to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of Clearwater Analytics.

 

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except per share amounts)



















September 30



December 31





2021



2020





(unaudited)







Assets













Current assets:













Cash and cash equivalents



$

245,094





$

61,088



Accounts receivable, net





48,999







32,882



Prepaid expenses and other current assets





11,110







7,550



Total current assets





305,203







101,520



Property and equipment, net





9,989







8,849



Deferred contract costs, non-current





4,773







4,580



Debt issuance costs - line of credit





971







420



Other non-current assets





5,672







190



Total assets



$

326,608





$

115,559



Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity/ Members' Deficit













Current liabilities:













Accounts payable



$

1,472





$

1,340



Accrued expenses and other current liabilities





28,044







33,789



Notes payable, current portion





2,750







3,077



Total current liabilities





32,266







38,206



Notes payable, less current maturities and unamortized debt issuance costs





51,823







421,827



Other long-term liabilities





132







134



Total liabilities





84,221







460,167



Stockholders' Equity/ Members' Deficit













Members' deficit











(245,806)



Class A common stock, par value $0.001 per share; 1,500,000,000 shares authorized,

47,366,089 shares issued and outstanding





47









Class B common stock, par value $0.001 per share; 500,000,000 shares authorized,

11,151,110 shares issued and outstanding





11









Class C common stock, par value $0.001 per share; 500,000,000 shares authorized,

47,377,587 shares issued and outstanding





47









Class D common stock, par value $0.001 per share; 500,000,000 shares authorized,

130,083,755 shares issued and outstanding





130









Additional paid-in-capital





373,314







(98,860)



Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)





(40)







58



Accumulated Deficit





(191,234)









Total stockholders' equity attributable to Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc.





182,275







(344,608)



Noncontrolling interests





60,112









Total stockholders' equity/ members' deficit





242,387







(344,608)



Total liabilities and Stockholders' Equity/ Members' Deficit



$

326,608





$

115,559



 

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In thousands, except per share amounts)



















Three Months Ended

September 30,



Nine Months Ended

September 30,





2021



2020



2021



2020

Revenue



$

64,489





$

53,355





$

182,259





$

148,464



Cost of revenue(2)





17,785







12,325







47,683







39,216



Gross profit





46,704







41,030







134,576







109,248



Operating expenses:

























Research and development(2)





18,415







14,760







50,991







38,829



Sales and marketing(2)





10,126







4,661







26,151







13,261



General and administrative(2)





10,900







5,104







29,627







16,078



Total operating expenses





39,441







24,525







106,769







68,168



Income from operations





7,263







16,505







27,807







41,080



Interest expense, net





8,302







4,810







25,261







15,424



Loss on debt extinguishment





10,303













10,303









Other (income) expense, net





(130)







97







(65)







213



Income (loss) before provision for income taxes





(11,212)







11,598







(7,692)







25,443



Provision for income taxes





216







99







536







309



Net income (loss)





(11,428)







11,499







(8,228)







25,134



Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests





(3,114)













86









Net loss attributable to Clearwater Analytics

Holdings, Inc.



$

(8,314)





$





$

(8,314)





$





























Net loss per share attributable to Class A and Class D common

stockholders stock(1):

























Basic and diluted



$

(0.05)





NMF





$

(0.05)





NMF





























Weighted average shares of Class A and Class D common stock

outstanding:

























Basic





177,449,844





NMF







177,449,844





NMF



Diluted





235,978,541













235,978,541



































NMF - not meaningful

























(1) Basic and diluted net income (loss) per share of Class A and Class D common stock is applicable only for the period from September 24, 2021 to September 30, 2021, which is the period following our initial public offering ("IPO") and related transactions.





























(2) Amounts include equity-based compensation as follows:

























Cost of revenue



$

899





$

173





$

2,171





$

723



Operating expenses:

























Research and development





2,226







487







5,912







1,866



Sales and marketing





1,655







212







3,782







944



General and administrative





2,903







842







7,374







3,169



Total equity-based compensation expense



$

7,683





$

1,714





$

19,239





$

6,702



 

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In thousands)



















Three Months Ended September 30,



Nine Months Ended September 30,





2021



2020



2021



2020

OPERATING ACTIVITIES

























Net income (loss)



$

(11,428)





$

11,499





$

(8,228)





$

25,134



Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in)

operating activities:

























Depreciation





792







556







2,204







1,603



Equity-based compensation





7,683







1,715







19,239







6,702



Amortization of deferred contract acquisition costs





893







568







2,404







1,566



Amortization of debt issuance costs, included in interest expense





500







597







1,474







1,944



Debt extinguishment costs





10,303













10,303









Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

























Accounts receivable, net





(3,924)







(1,867)







(16,117)







(4,669)



Prepaid expenses and other assets





2,287







(87)







(8,717)







(156)



Accounts payable





544







178







194







(396)



Accrued expenses and other liabilities





4,679







2,296







432







(174)



Deferred commissions





(1,677)







(1,236)







(2,922)







(1,901)



Accrued sales tax liability





(870)













(6,249)









Deferred revenue





(180)







(373)







(783)







(371)



Accrued interest on debt





(2,338)







(176)







(2,293)







(3,246)



Other long-term liabilities











3







-







(1)



Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities





7,264







13,673







(9,059)







26,035



INVESTING ACTIVITIES

























Purchases of property and equipment





(1,268)







(759)







(3,499)







(3,145)



Net cash used in investing activities





(1,268)







(759)







(3,499)







(3,145)



FINANCING ACTIVITIES

























Proceeds from issuance of common unit options

















1,560









Proceeds from exercise of options





8







424







259







424



Minimum tax withholding paid on behalf of employees for net unit settlement





(1,598)













(2,185)









Repurchase of common units











(567)







(626)







(567)



Repayments of borrowings





(432,692)







(20,262)







(434,231)







(20,787)



Payments of costs associated with early repayment of debt





(2,029)













(2,029)









Proceeds from borrowings, net of debt issuance costs





53,600













53,600









Proceeds from initial public offering, net of underwriting discounts and

commissions





582,188













582,188









Payment of costs associated with offering





(1,450)













(1,850)









Net cash provided by financing activities





198,027







(20,405)







196,686







(20,930)



Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents





11







87







(122)







(71)



Net increase in cash and cash equivalents during the period





204,034







(7,404)







184,006







1,889



Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period





41,060







29,547







61,088







20,254



Cash and cash equivalents, end of period



$

245,094





$

22,143





$

245,094





$

22,143



SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION

























Cash paid for interest



$

10,078





$

4,390





$

25,847





$

16,780



Cash paid for income taxes



$

104





$

119





$

67





$

241



NON-CASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITES

























Purchase of property and equipment included in accounts payable and

accrued expense



$

325





$





$

325





$



Direct costs incurred with the offering included in accounts payable and

accrued expense



$

3,251





$





$

3,251





$



 

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc.

Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA

(In thousands)













Three Months Ended September 30,





2021



2020

Net income



$

(11,428)







(18)

%



$

11,499







22

%

Adjustments:

























Interest expense, net





8,302







13

%





4,810







9

%

Loss on debt extinguishment





10,303







16

%













Depreciation and amortization





792







1

%





556







1

%

Equity-based compensation





7,683







12

%





1,714







3

%

Other expenses(1)





1,430







2

%





425







1

%

Adjusted EBITDA





17,082







26

%





19,004







36

%

Revenue



$

64,489







100

%



$

53,355







100

%











Nine Months Ended September 30,





2021



2020

Net income



$

(8,228)







(5)

%



$

25,134







17

%

Adjustments:

























Interest expense, net





25,261







14

%





15,424







10

%

Loss on debt extinguishment





10,303







6

%













Depreciation and amortization





2,204







1

%





1,603







1

%

Equity-based compensation





19,239







11

%





6,702







5

%

Other expenses(1)





3,825







2

%





1,439







1

%

Adjusted EBITDA





52,604







29

%





50,302







34

%

Revenue



$

182,259







100

%



$

148,464







100

%





(1) Other expenses includes management fees to our investors, income taxes related to foreign subsidiaries, foreign exchange gains and losses and other expenses that are not reflective of our core operating performance including the costs to set up our Up-C structure and Tax Receivable Agreement.

































Three Months Ended September 30,



Nine Months Ended September 30,





2021



2020



2021



2020

Up-C structure expenses



$

726





$





$

1,652





$



Management fees and reimbursed expenses





618







229







1,702







917



Miscellaneous





86







196







471







522



Total other expenses



$

1,430





$

425





$

3,825





$

1,439



 

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc.

Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow

(In thousands)















Three Months Ended September 30,



Nine Months Ended September 30,



2021



2020



2021



2020

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

$

7,264





$

13,673





$

(9,059)





$

26,035



Less: Purchases of property and equipment



1,268







759







3,499







3,145



Free Cash Flow

$

5,996





$

12,914





$

(12,558)





$

22,890



 

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Information

(In thousands, except per share amounts)















Three Months Ended September 30,



Nine Months Ended September 30,







2021



2020



2021



2020

Revenue

$

64,489





$

53,355





$

182,259





$

148,464



























Gross profit

$

46,704





$

41,030





$

134,576





$

109,248



Adjustments:























Equity-based compensation



899







173







2,171







723



Depreciation and amortization



457







259







1,228







772



Gross profit, non-GAAP

$

48,060





$

41,462





$

137,975





$

110,743



As a percentage of revenue, non-GAAP



75

%





78

%





76

%





75

%

























Cost of Revenue

$

17,785





$

12,325





$

47,683





$

39,216



Adjustments:























Equity-based compensation



899







173







2,171







723



Depreciation and amortization



457







259







1,228







772



Cost of revenue, non-GAAP

$

16,429





$

11,893





$

44,284





$

37,721



As a percentage of revenue, non-GAAP



25

%





22

%





24

%





25

%

























Research and development

$

18,415





$

14,760





$

50,991





$

38,829



Adjustments:























Equity-based compensation



2,226







487







5,912







1,866



Depreciation and amortization



221







207







643







571



Research and development, non-GAAP

$

15,968





$

14,066





$

44,436





$

36,392



As a percentage of revenue, non-GAAP



25

%





26

%





24

%





25

%

























Sales and marketing

$

10,126





$

4,661





$

26,151





$

13,261



Adjustments:























Equity-based compensation



1,655







212







3,782







944



Depreciation and amortization



63







47







183







133



Sales and marketing, non-GAAP

$

8,408





$

4,402





$

22,186





$

12,184



As a percentage of revenue, non-GAAP



13

%





8

%





12

%





8

%

























General and administrative

$

10,900





$

5,104





$

29,627





$

16,078



Adjustments:























Equity-based compensation



2,903







842







7,374







3,169



Depreciation and amortization



51







43







150







127



Management fees and reimbursed expenses



618







229







1,702







917



Up-C structure expenses



726













1,652









General and administrative, non-GAAP

$

6,602





$

3,990





$

18,749





$

11,865



As a percentage of revenue, non-GAAP



10

%





7

%





10

%





8

%

























Income from operations

$

7,263





$

16,505





$

27,807





$

41,080



Adjustments:























Equity-based compensation



7,683







1,714







19,239







6,702



Depreciation and amortization



792







556







2,204







1,603



Management fees and reimbursed expenses



618







229







1,702







917



Up-C structure expenses



726







-







1,652







-



Income from operations, non-GAAP

$

17,082





$

19,004





$

52,604





$

50,302



As a percentage of revenue, non-GAAP



26

%





36

%





29

%





34

%

























Net income (loss)

$

(11,428)





$

11,499





$

(8,228)





$

25,134



Adjustments:























Equity-based compensation



7,683







1,714







19,239







6,702



Depreciation and amortization



792







556







2,204







1,603



Management fees and reimbursed expenses



618







229







1,702







917



Up-C structure expenses



726













1,652









Loss on extinguishment of debt



10,303













10,303









Net income, non-GAAP

$

8,694





$

13,998





$

26,872





$

34,356



As a percentage of revenue, non-GAAP



13

%





26

%





15

%





23

%

























Net income (loss) per basic share(1) - basic and diluted

$

(0.05)





NMF





$

(0.05)





NMF



























Weighted-average common shares outstanding - basic



177,449,844





NMF







177,449,844





NMF



Weighted-average common shares outstanding - diluted



235,978,541





NMF







235,978,541





NMF



NMF - not meaningful



























(1) Basic and diluted net income (loss) per share of Class A and Class D common stock is applicable only for the period from September 24, 2021 to September 30, 2021, which is the period following the initial public offering ("IPO") and related transactions.













































 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/clearwater-analytics-announces-third-quarter-2021-financial-results-301415648.html

SOURCE Clearwater Analytics

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.