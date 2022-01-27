PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Alogent (@AlogentCorp), a global software leader in end-to-end payment processing, content and information management, and digital banking solutions, announced today Clearwater Credit Union has selected NXT, Alogent's digital banking platform with integrated consumer and business banking functionality. Clearwater, the largest community development financial institution (CDFI) and second largest credit union in Montana with more than $854 million in assets, will also add Alogent Mobile Deposit and Alogent Merchant Capture to their solution mix for a more complete user experience and digital ecosystem of capabilities.
"Digital transformation is a strategic focus for our credit union as we look to modernize our platforms and ensure an intuitive member experience with engaging solutions across every digital touch-point," said Clint Summers, Chief Operations Officer, Clearwater Credit Union. "NXT's online, mobile and digital banking capabilities under a single product umbrella afford us a streamlined but flexible approach to achieving our goals today and into the future as trends and demands change."
Built from the ground up on the most-modern tech stack, NXT's open and API-based platform, along with its SDK for added customization, is scalable and configurable, paired with hundreds of pre-build configurations to leading industry solutions.
"We are thrilled to expand our relationship with Clearwater Credit Union and partner with their team on achieving member experience goals," said Jason Schwabline, Alogent's Chief Strategy Officer. "As a one-stop-shop for all things digital banking, NXT keeps members engaged and in-solution with complementary capabilities at their fingertips, like personal financial management (PFM), spending insights, gamification, SMB tools and more."
Clearwater Credit Union will leverage the secure Alogent Cloud to deploy all new Alogent solutions, as well as migrate existing points of capture under the Alogent suite of solutions, to gain added scalability and flexibility across the institution.
About Alogent
Alogent provides proven, end-to-end payment processing, content and information management, digital banking, and data analytics software solutions to financial institutions, including over 2,400 credit unions, community and regional banks, and some of the largest national and international institutions. Our unique approach spans the entire transaction ecosystem: digitizing transaction data, automating workflows, making enterprise data actionable, and boosting user engagement with AI and predictive analytics. Versatile, scalable, and user-friendly, Alogent's solutions are stable and enable our clients to consistently exceed their productivity, financial, and customer experience goals. Learn more about Alogent at http://www.alogent.com.
