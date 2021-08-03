DORSET, England, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ClickASnap was founded in 2016 by Tom Oswald, a man with an impressive and extensive background of entrepreneurship. After becoming fed up with the way large social media platforms, like Facebook, took advantage of its users and how image sharing platforms such as Flickr did not give back to their creators to the extent Tom believed they should, he birthed the brilliant, innovative and one-of-a-kind platform that is ClickASnap.com. Now, five years on ClickASnap has reached the massive milestone of having 2 million people sign up to our platform and share their photos.
ClickASnap aims to give back to its creators in a way that actually does give back. Five years on the business boasts an impressive selection of benefits for its members, as well as a strong and ever-growing community of avid photographers, both professional and hobbyists. With the ability to reach all of your followers with no algorithm getting in your way, to not lose any rights to your images to the platform, as well as the option to sell your photos with the printing and shipping handled for you and the profits being yours to keep, you cannot find a platform quite like ClickASnap anywhere else. These benefits being only the tip of the iceberg for how ClickASnap supports its community of creators.
The 2 million creators that make up the ClickASnap community are one of the most important aspects of the business and this ethos has been carried through ClickASnap since day one. One of the most apparent ways this can be seen is via ClickASnap's Paid Per View benefit. This being one of the most boastful benefits on the platform, is a brilliant way in which creators get something back for the work they put in. ClickASnap has managed to successfully monetise the images uploaded to the platform, which means our creators can earn money each time your photos are viewed.
When Tom started ClickASnap he made it a priority to ensure that as the business grew, so did the creators. This is clearly evidenced in the 400% increase in the payment creators are receiving from the Paid Per View benefit. Starting out at paying 0.15¢ (USD) per view, ClickASnap has since increased this to 0.6¢ (USD) per view. This is a brilliant illustration of how the whole ClickASnap team really does have their creators at the heart of everything they do.
As Tom has navigated the complex, difficult and uncertain waters that come with starting your own business, he has been able to rely on the ever-growing ClickASnap community to help guide him in the direction of success. Using a forum, blog and Facebook group, Tom has made himself (as well as ClickASnap's Operations Director, Eliza Davenport) directly available to the ClickASnap community at all times. On the flip side, this has also allowed him to have direct contact with the creators! This means that feedback and opinions on any changes, updates or improvements to the website is actively sought out, and all 2 million creators have an opportunity to have their say. Beyond this, these platforms are an amazing tool to use to communicate, give and receive advice and connect with the rest of the ClickASnap community.
No wonder 2 million people have decided to join us! Visit ClickASnap.com today and see just how amazing it really is!
