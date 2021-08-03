ATLANTA, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ClickDimensions, the leading marketing technology and services provider for Microsoft Dynamics 365, today announced that Kisha Thompson has joined the organization as Chief People Officer. Thompson will lead the company's global human resources strategy, supporting employee engagement while fostering a culture that lives ClickDimensions' values and attracts top talent worldwide.
Thompson joins ClickDimensions with more than a decade's worth of industry experience in talent development, operational processes, and creating and implementing human resources strategies. Most recently, she served as VP of Human Resources at HealthMap Solutions, Inc. where she led the development, actualization and evaluation of human resources objectives and responsibilities. Prior to that role, Thompson served as AVP of Human Resources at Health Integrated, an EXL company, where her achievements included leading the HR function for a successful strategic asset purchase.
"We are truly thrilled to have Kisha join ClickDimensions as our first Chief People Officer, as she will play a key role in furthering our internal vision for a strong and forward-thinking company culture," said Mike Dickerson, CEO of ClickDimensions. "She brings a fresh perspective on what it looks like to create interdepartmental unification while supporting organizational growth. With this enhanced level of internal connection, we will be better equipped than ever to support our partners and customers in reaching their business goals."
"My decision to join the ClickDimensions team was a no-brainer," Thompson stated. "It was apparent from initial conversations that the leadership team operates with a people-first focus and has a passion for maintaining organizational health. Knowing we are aligned so closely in our values, I am excited to help drive initiatives cross-functionally, supporting ClickDimensions in scaling and positioning itself as the best company to work for in the MarTech space."
The ClickDimensions marketing platform, natively built within Microsoft Dynamics, is developed with Dynamics marketers in mind – equipping them with the tools to create customer experiences that drive growth and engagement.
About ClickDimensions:
Founded in 2010, ClickDimensions is the leading marketing platform for Microsoft Dynamics, with more than 3,700 customers around the globe and a partner network that spans 76 countries today. As The Marketing Cloud for Microsoft Dynamics™, ClickDimensions is redefining how marketers work and attain results with the only unified marketing technology, analytics and services platform in the market. Made exclusively for and natively built within Dynamics, ClickDimensions allows marketers to leverage technology to its full potential by providing built-in measurable results and insights into revenue impact with world-class services to drive continual improvement. For more information, visit http://www.clickdimensions.com, follow @ClickDimensions on Twitter or email press@clickdimensions.com.
Media Contact
Liz McBrayer, ClickDimensions, +1 (678) 257-7173, liz.mcbrayer@clickdimensions.com
Kelly Ronna, Trevelino/Keller, (404) 214-0722 x107, kronna@trevelinokeller.com
SOURCE ClickDimensions