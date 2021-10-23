NEW YORK, Oct. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ClickFunnels was featured in Newsweek's Most Loved Workplaces list for 2021, ranking at #37 among the top 100 companies recognized for employee happiness and satisfaction at work. Produced in collaboration with the Best Practice Institute (BPI), a leadership development and benchmark research company, the Newsweek list results were determined after surveying more than 800,000 employees from businesses with workforces varying in size from 50 to more than 10,000.
Dave Woodward, the CEO of ClickFunnels, said in regards to this achievement, "The quality of our culture is something we've been focussing on for a long time at ClickFunnels. Obviously, we want to attract top talent. But we also want people to feel free to share their ideas and do their best work once they're inside our ecosystem. It's in everyone's interest to keep our culture healthy — to keep our people healthy — and I think it's one of the key things that makes ClickFunnels such a great company."
Nancy Cooper, Global Editor in Chief at Newsweek, points out, "In the wake of the pandemic, business hit hurdles in terms of retaining and attracting employees – but the companies that made this list are delivering the respect, care, and appreciation that it takes to create a positive workplace that nurtures talent."
Methodology
To identify the top 100 companies for the Newsweek ranking, companies were evaluated and scored as follows: 35 percent of the initial score was based on employee survey responses; 25 percent was derived from analysis of external public ratings from sites such as Comparably, Careerbliss, Glassdoor, Indeed and Google; and 40 percent came from direct interviews with and written responses from company officials. Newsweek then conducted additional research into every company on the list, as well as the top runners up, to determine the final list of 100 companies and their ranking. (The list includes both U.S. firms and companies with a strong U.S. presence that are based overseas.)
About ClickFunnels
At its core, ClickFunnels is online software for building high-converting websites and sales funnels. But it's so much more than that. We help entrepreneurs generate leads, sell products… and everything in between. We've set out to make ClickFunnels an all-in-one service for entrepreneurs who don't want to use multiple confusing tools for different things.
With ClickFunnels, you can build a website, generate leads, make sales, grow your email list, and create a brand. But our real bread and butter — the thing that put us on the map and has changed thousands of entrepreneurs' businesses for the better — is sales funnels.
About Newsweek
Newsweek is the modern global digital news organization built around the iconic, over 85-year-old American magazine. Newsweek reaches 100 million people each month with its thought-provoking news, opinion, images, graphics, and video delivered across a dozen print and digital platforms. Headquartered in New York City, Newsweek also publishes international editions in EMEA and Asia.
About Best Practice Institute
Best Practice Institute is an award-winning leadership and organization development center, benchmark research company, think tank, and solutions provider. BPI is the certifying body for Most Loved Workplace® and conducted the original research to create the model and criteria for becoming a Most Loved Workplace®. BPI's research proves that Most Loved Workplaces produce 3-4 times better customer service, employee performance, and retention than companies not loved by their employees.
