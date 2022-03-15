ROCHESTER, N.Y., March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- clickworker - a leading provider of crowdsourcing solutions - has successfully completed ISO/IEC 27001 certification for its companies in Germany and the USA, taking another step towards sustainable security.
The certification audit confirms that clickworker meets the requirements of the ISO/IEC 27001:2017 standard. This includes successful implementation of an information security management system (ISMS), the assured availability of IT systems and processes, the prevention of IT risks and the confidentiality of data within clickworker.com Inc. and clickworker GmbH.
This internationally recognized standard for information security management systems (ISMS) is the most important certification in this field. It provides organizations with clear guidelines for planning, implementing, monitoring and improving their information security.
"For clickworker's global operations, information security has always had a high priority in all business areas and is practiced and enforced by constant communication and training. This applies to everyone involved in our business processes.
Along with our existing 100% GDPR certified compliance, this new certification, according to the internationally recognized standard ISO/IEC 27001:2017, confirms once again our world-class services in data and IT security. Being recognized by an official body offers our customers the certainty that our business processes and information security meet their high demands", explains Christian Rozsenich, Managing Director of clickworker.
The certification also confirms to clickworker's 3.6 million strong crowd that their data is handled securely and in compliance with data protection laws. In addition, clickworker enables its customers, via the implemented ISMS, a secure transfer of all data required for the crowdsourcing projects. This includes secure, data protected, and compliant processing and IT systems, editing and storage, as well as the transmission of project results.
About clickworker:
With more than 3.6 million freelancers, known as Clickworkers, in Europe, America and Asia, clickworker is one of the leading providers of paid crowdsourcing. clickworker offers scalable solutions in the area of training data for AI, text creation, categorization and tagging, surveys, web research, mobile crowdsourcing and product data maintenance in 18 languages and in more than 30 target markets.
clickworker is a full-service provider and offers both standardized and individual solutions for the implementation of its customers' data-oriented projects. These projects are automatically broken down into micro jobs and processed by qualified Clickworkers from the crowd. The results are then reassembled and transmitted to the customer in a quality-assured manner.
clickworker also offers a self-service solution via the online marketplace for smaller and standardized tasks in the areas of text creation, surveys and sentiment analysis. These practice-proven procedures offer reliable and high-quality results with high throughput, outstanding scalability and significant cost savings.
